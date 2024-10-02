Denzel Washington ‘screamed’ at Diddy during an all-night party in 2003 before ‘storming out’: report

Denzel Washington and Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly had their own private issues aired publicly more than 20 years ago.

Washington, 69, reportedly stood up to the disgraced rapper, 54, at an all-night party in 2003, a source told US Weekly.

It's unclear why the Oscar-winning actor was upset with Diddy, but he reportedly had enough and confronted the billionaire Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

"Denzel screamed, 'You don't respect anyone,'" the insider recalled.

Shortly after the incident, Denzel and his wife abruptly left the festivities.

"[Denzel and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out," the source said. It's unclear what the couple witnessed at the event.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for both Washington and Combs.

The reported rift that night didn't appear to affect their friendship, as Diddy and Denzel had been seen together through the years at various public events, including basketball games and President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.

More than 100 accusers reportedly came forward alleging "rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation" claims against Diddy, with the youngest accuser being 9 years old, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said Tuesday during a press conference. Buzbee acknowledged there were more minors involved in the lawsuits, which have yet to be filed.

"When we talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it's shocking," Buzbee said during the conference. "The youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9 years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15. Twenty-five of the 120 individuals who are plaintiffs in these cases were minors at the time of the acts complained of."

He added, "The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — that we’re right before we do that.

"The names will shock you."

Diddy was arrested Sept. 16 and charged the following day with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper entered a not guilty plea hours after an indictment detailing his alleged sex crimes was unsealed. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Diddy and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'freak offs.'"

Prior to the U.S. Attorney's press conference in September, Combs' attorney said they plan to fight for the rapper to be released.

"His spirits are good. He's confident," Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse Sept. 17. "He is dealing with this head-on, the way he's dealt with every challenge in his life. And he's not guilty. He's innocent of these charges. He's going to plead not guilty, obviously. He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs."