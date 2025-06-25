Diddy prosecutors abandon multiple charges against rapper days before trial's end

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' prosecutors indicated they are not pursuing several charges against the rapper just days before closing arguments are set to begin in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

The government indicated in a letter to the judge filed Tuesday, and obtained by Fox News Digital, that the theories of attempted kidnapping, attempted arson and aiding and abetting sex trafficking will not be pursued.

"The Government understands the Court’s desire for streamlined instructions. With that in mind, the Government has suggested ways to streamline those instructions," the letter read.

"Specifically, the Government has removed instructions from the charge relating to (i) attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, (ii) attempted arson under California law, and (iii) aiding and abetting sex trafficking. The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary."

Both the prosecution and Combs' defense wrapped up their respective cases Tuesday after six weeks of testimony. The defense did not call any witnesses to the stand and instead presented evidence they claim proves inconsistent statements were made during the trial.

Combs' defense team immediately moved for a judgment of acquittal before resting their case. Attorney Alexandra Shapiro argued the government failed to prove the counts against the rapper.

"There’s, at best, thin proof any of the other employees participated," Shapiro said before noting that "there is no evidence any of them believed he was sex trafficking."

The jury spent the last six weeks hearing testimony from Combs' ex-girlfriends, ex-employees and witnesses involved in the investigation. The prosecution used the testimony to show that Combs allegedly ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Combs Global.

According to testimony, the rapper had his personal assistants set up hotel rooms for "freak offs" or "hotel nights." The ex-employees who took the stand also testified they often procured drugs for the rapper. These drugs – including MDMA, cocaine and ecstasy – were then used by Combs and his ex-girlfriends during the allegedly forced sexual sessions involving male escorts, the prosecution argued.

Cassie Ventura , who dated Combs from 2007 until 2018, and the rapper's most recent ex-girlfriend both took the stand during the six weeks of testimony. Cassie and Jane, testifying under a pseudonym, claimed they were introduced to "freaks offs" or "hotel nights" shortly after beginning their relationship with Combs.

Combs' defense and prosecutors are expected to finalize the jury instructions Wednesday. Closing arguments in the case against the disgraced music mogul will likely take the entirety of Thursday and Friday.

The jury could begin deliberations as early as June 30.

