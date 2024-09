Sean "Diddy" Combs placed his Holmby Hills mansion up for sale to the tune of $61.5 million, according to property records.

Combs, 54, purchased the massive property in the coveted billionaire's row neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2014 for $39 million.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the sale of his 10-bedroom, 13-bath estate "has nothing to do with any civil litigation or investigation."

"Diddy established his primary residence in Miami years ago and always planned to sell his LA home once his daughters grew up and moved out," the source said. "He’s an empty nester and spends most of his time in Florida. It has nothing to do with any civil litigation or investigation."

Situated behind private gates, the 1.3 acre lot boasts lush landscaping with mature trees, formal gardens, a resort-like swimming pool with waterfall and grotto and an outdoor covered loggia, according to the listing.

The traditional home is equipped with a gourmet kitchen and wine cellar, in addition to a separate catering kitchen. A state-of-the-art theater accommodates up to 35 people.

On the second level, the primary suite features dual baths and large closets, and a gallery hallway leads to guest rooms and family suites. A large, two-story guest house includes a gym and recording studio.

Representatives for Diddy, and the listing agent, Kurt Rappaport, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On March 25, Homeland Security (HSI) officials raided the 17,000 square foot home (and another property on Star Island in Florida) as part of an ongoing investigation, where home surveillance video captured two of his sons being detained by officers in tactical gear.

HSI confirmed the raids on Diddy's homes in Holmby Hills and on Star Island in a statement shared with Fox News Digital, saying, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

One day later, Diddy declared his innocence and denied the "meritless accusations" waged against him as he spoke out for the first time in a statement released through his attorney, Aaron Dyer.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," Dyer said. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," he added.