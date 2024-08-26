Sean 'Diddy' Combs moves to dismiss Rodney Jones' sexual assault lawsuit against rapper

Sean "Diddy" Combs filed to have a pending sexual assault lawsuit dismissed Monday.

Combs' legal team asked the court to dismiss Rodney Jones' lawsuit against the rapper. The motion, filed in the Southern District of New York, accused Jones and his lawyer of filing the lawsuit with "blatant falsehoods" to "generate media hype" and "extract a settlement."

His team claimed Jones' lawsuit was an attempt to "dress up a run-of-the-mill commercial disagreement as a salacious RICO conspiracy. Running to nearly 100 pages, it includes countless tall tales, shameless celebrity namedrops, and irrelevant images," according to the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

A lawyer for Combs denied Jones' allegations against the rapper.

"Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement," Erica Wolff told Fox News Digital. "There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving — in a court of law — that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed."

Diddy's team has filed motions to dismiss four other pending sexual assault lawsuits against the rapper in recent months.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer's homes were raided by the federal government on March 25. The raids were connected to a federal human trafficking investigation, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

Jones accused Diddy of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes in a lawsuit first filed in February.

Jones worked as a producer with Combs on the rapper's latest album, " The Love Album: Off the Grid. " The music producer claimed he lived with the "I'll Be Missing You" singer for extended periods of time and accused Combs of unsolicited groping and sexual touching.

Jones, known professionally as Lil Rod, amended his complaint in March and accused Diddy of participating in a "sex trafficking venture."

His lawsuit asked for $30 million in damages.

Jones also accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of "sexually harassing and assaulting" him in the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. The "Surgical" producer claimed Gooding began "touching, groping, and fondling" him during a party on a yacht rented by Combs in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 2023.

Representatives for Gooding did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

"According to Mr. Jones, he was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr.," the court documents stated. "He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."

"As the owner of the property, Mr. Combs had a duty to protect Mr. Jones from the harm he suffered at the hands of Cuba Gooding Jr," the lawsuit read. "Mr. Combs breached his duty when he failed to stop Cuba Gooding Jr. from sexually assaulting Mr. Jones."

