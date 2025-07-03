Expand / Collapse search
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy could be free within a year after partial acquittal, attorney Mark Geragos predicts

Diddy was found guilty on prostitution charges but cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Diddy trial was a ‘colossal failure by the prosecution,’ attorney Mark Geragos says Video

Diddy trial was a ‘colossal failure by the prosecution,’ attorney Mark Geragos says

Sean "Diddy" Combs federal trial was "a ridiculous use of taxpayer resources," according to high-profile criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos. Geragos’ daughter Teny served on Diddy’s defense team.

Mark Geragos, a high-profile lawyer and the father of one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorneys, made a bold prediction about the rapper's prison sentence. 

Geragos anticipates the hip-hop mogul could serve 18 months or less behind bars.

"What’s the government going to ask for? They’re going to ask for 50 to 60 months…" the attorney said during an appearance on his podcast with Harvey Levin, "2 Angry Men," Wednesday. "The sentencing guidelines, frankly, are 20 to 27."

mark-geragos-diddy

Mark Geragos expects Diddy to serve 18 months or less in prison. (Getty Images)

"I think if there’s any justice, he’ll get 21 months, time served," Geragos predicted. "Even if he were to get 36, he's eligible for all kinds of other stuff, he’s not going to do much more time."

"I think he’ll be out within a year, 18 months at the most. I think there's a distinct possibility that he gets sentenced to something akin to time served," he noted. 

The jury in Diddy’s two-month trial reached a verdict on all counts Wednesday.

Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges and found guilty on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Following the verdict, the judge denied the rapper's request for bail.

Diddy has already spent nearly 10 months behind bars and remains in custody as he awaits sentencing. The time he served will be credited toward his final sentence.

Teny Geragos smiles outside court, Diddy walks red carpet.

Teny Geragos led Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense team in his federal trial for sex crimes. (Fox News Digital/Getty Images)

Diddy’s legal team was led by Geragos’ daughter, Teny, and Marc Agnifilo. 

During the podcast interview, Teny made a guest appearance to briefly thank the host, as he congratulated her on the outcome of Diddy's trial.

"I feel great," Teny said, all smiles, after her legal win on the "big case."

Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos carry briefcases into Sean Diddy Combs court hearing

Diddy retained Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, Mark Geragos' daughter, to lead his defense team during his high-profile case. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Diddy’s other lawyers included Brian Steel – who recently represented rapper Young Thug – Anna Estevao, Jason Driscoll, Xavier R. Donaldson and Alexandra Shapiro.

His legal team argued that the case was about "voluntary adult choices," not a "mean" man running a criminal enterprise.

R. Kelly's lawyer, Nicole Blank Becker, told Fox News Digital her thoughts on the verdict in Diddy's case. She shared that the evidence from Diddy's exes, Cassie Ventura and "Jane," who testified under a pseudonym, made the two counts tied to transporting individuals for prostitution tough to beat.

"He was found guilty of two separate charges. Those charges involved transportation to engage in prostitution. These were, I thought, obvious wins in terms of the testimony we had from Cassie, the testimony we had from Jane… they set this up very well," Becker said. 

While prosecutors built a strong case, Becker shared where she believed it started to fall apart. 

Diddy watching a video in court

A court sketch of Diddy watching the hotel surveillance video of his assault on Cassie Ventura. ( Jane Rosenberg)

"What they didn't set up well, and what they were striving to do, is get Diddy on this RICO charge... So, what did they do? They threw everything at him, everything, trying to mount their position that this was, in fact, some type of organized criminal enterprise… we know the government tried to turn a music empire into a criminal empire."

In the end, it was a stretch – legally and logically, the attorney argued. The attempt to use RICO and the Mann Act (anti-sex trafficking law) were laws never meant for cases similar to Diddy’s, she added. 

"Diddy clearly dodged a bullet when it came to the RICO charge," Becker noted. 

Cassie in a red dress leans into Diddy in a black printed top on the carpet

Attorney Nicole Blank Becker argued that the evidence from Diddy’s exes, Cassie Ventura and "Jane," made several charges tough to beat. (Getty Images)

A federal RICO violation can result in a 20-year sentence. The transportation to engage in prostitution charges could carry a sentence of up to 10 years, while sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion may carry a 20-year sentence.

Diddy will remain behind bars until his sentencing hearing. The prosecution has suggested four to five years for the rapper's sentence.

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled a remote hearing for Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET for the defense and prosecution to continue discussing a plan for Diddy’s sentencing.

The federal judge proposed a sentencing hearing for Oct. 3.

The date could be moved up as Diddy's defense argued for an expedited sentencing.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report. 

