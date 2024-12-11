Malibu wildfire forces Jane Seymour to evacuate as flames burn ‘extremely close’ to star’s home

Jane Seymour made it out of the line of fire.

The 73-year-old actress posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram on Wednesday, featuring firefighters working to put out a wildfire. Another photo showed just how close the blaze got to her home.

"While the Franklin Fire continues to burn in Malibu and has gotten extremely close to our home, we remain evacuated and we are safe," she wrote in the caption. "We are deeply grateful for the amazing firefighters and the incredible band of Malibu volunteer firefighters who are risking everything to protect our homes and our community."

She went on to tell her followers to allow the fire to remind "us of the strength, the bravery, resilience, and compassion that bind us together in the hardest of times," while encouraging everyone to "continue to support and uplift one another, as we always do."

"To everyone fighting the flames and keeping us safe, thank you. Your courage is extraordinary," she concluded.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with well-wishes and positive thoughts.

"It’s so close to you. so happy your [sic] are safe and sound," one follower wrote.

"Thank God you and your family are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with you and everyone who is affected by the fire," another fan wrote, in part.

According to Fox 11, the Franklin Fire began around 10:50 p.m. Monday north of Pepperdine University and has grown to more than 4,000 acres. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire was 7% contained.

Many other celebrities who call Malibu their home have also been forced to evacuate, including Dick Van Dyke and Mira Sorvino. Van Dyke and Sorvino also updated their fans on their safety.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," Van Dyke wrote in a Facebook post shared on Tuesday. "We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

He later posted a video of his cat Bobo, writing, "I hope Bobo is okay."

Sorvino shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her family "evacuated in the middle of the night," and she took the opportunity to tell "All my Malibu friends and neighbors I pray that you are safe."