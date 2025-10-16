Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Diane Keaton's official death certificate sheds new light on actress's passing

Primary bacterial pneumonia listed as immediate cause of death for actress who died at 79

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Actress Diane Keaton dead at 79 Video

Actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Actress Diane Keaton shot to fame after starring in ‘The Godfather’ and collaborating with Woody Allen in ‘Annie Hall.’

Diane Keaton's official death certificate is shedding new light on the actress's cause of death. 

According to a death certificate obtained by People magazine, primary bacterial pneumonia is listed as her immediate cause of death. Keaton reportedly had it for days before her death. The document lists no other significant contributing conditions and says Keaton was cremated Oct. 14.

On Wednesday, Keaton's family released a statement, thanking the star's fans for their love and support. 

Diane Keaton wears a black hat while walking a red carpet

According to a death certificate obtained by People magazine, primary bacterial pneumonia is listed as her immediate cause of death. (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," her family shared in a statement to People magazine.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

Keaton died on Oct. 11 at the age of 79. 

Diane Keaton smiles while looking to the right

Keaton reportedly had the infection for days before her death.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

According to the 911 audio obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher revealed there was a "person down" in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

"Rescue 19, person down," the dispatcher said on Oct. 11, before revealing the actress’s address. The outlet reported that Keaton was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

A close friend of the Hollywood icon told the outlet that Keaton's health had rapidly declined. 

Diane Keaton smiles for the cameras

Keaton on Oct. 11.  (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

"She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her," a friend of the Oscar winner told People. "It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.

"In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening." 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

