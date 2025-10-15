Tubi streams Diane Keaton films for free after actress dies at 79: 'Annie Hall,' 'Baby Boom' among features

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Academy Award winner and movie icon Diane Keaton, known for her work in "Annie Hall" and as Kay Adams-Corleone in "The Godfather," sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Oct. 11, 2025.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed, though friends of the Oscar winner told People that Keaton's health had rapidly and suddenly declined.

Former "Father of the Bride" co-stars Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, friends Nancy Meyers and Goldie Hawn, and family members, including her adopted sons Duke and Dexter, used social media to mourn the cinematic icon.

Martin, who played George Banks, husband of Keaton's character Nina Banks in both "Father of the Bride" and "Father of the Bride Part II," mourned the loss of his friend with a black-and-white photo on X, which he captioned, "Loved!"

Williams-Paisley described Keaton as a "cool aunt" and "mentor."

"Annie Hall" co-star Woody Allen penned an essay for The Free Press where he wrote, "When we first met, I thought she was so charming, so beautiful, so magical, that I questioned my sanity. I thought: Was it possible to fall in love so quickly?"

Hawn took to Instagram to post a black and white photograph of Keaton smiling and wrote, "Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can’t tell me to "shut up" honey. There was, and will be, no one like you."

"The Banger Sisters" star added, "You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could. I was blessed to make First Wives Club with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming. It was a roller coaster of love."



The post went on to say Hawn would miss her friend and concluded with "I love you."

Devoted audiences are sifting through Keaton's feature films to say a proper goodbye, too.

Tubi, boldly built for fandom, is gifting a suite of some of Keaton's most beloved and relatable motion pictures to viewers for free on the streaming service.

Available for viewing are "Baby Boom;" "Annie Hall" opposite Allen; "Maybe I Do" starring Emma Roberts, Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon, among other stars; "Love the Coopers" with John Goodman and Marisa Tomei; "Hampstead;" "Darling Companion;" "Poms" and "Smother."

"Love, Weddings & Other Disasters," "Crimes of the Heart" starring Jessica Lange and Sissy Spacek, "Manhattan," "The Only Thrill" with Diane Lane, "On Thin Ice," "Mama's Boy" starring Anna Faris, "Radio Days," "Interiors," "Heaven" and "Harry and Walter Go to New York" starring James Caan and Michael Caine, are also among titles on Tubi.

