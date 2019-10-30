'Desperate Housewives' star Teri Hatcher on how she stays fit at age 54

Teri Hatcher spilled her secrets on how she stays fit.

The former “Desperate Housewives” star, 54, recently discussed her lifestyle choices during an interview with The Daily Mail. Hatcher noted in the interview that healthy eating is a top priority for her.

“Why not make the choice to stay away from ingredients doctors have told us aren’t helpful to our health?” Teri said. “Like sugar. Alcohol. Processed foods. I stay motivated to make good choices, concentrating on eating food that falls into the categories of vegetables, dark leafy greens, fruits, and protein and whole grains.”

Hatcher also noted she incorporates hikes, cold showers, meditation and exercise into her routine. “I try to do all this regularly so my body can do things long into the future.”

The actress starts off her day with an ice-cold shower, which she says “can really shift your mood.”

“If you are having trouble with lethargy or depression, I’d try it, because it’s helping me. I stay in there until the temperature isn’t really bothering me anymore, and I am breathing normally. Then I get dressed and start my day,” she said.

Lastly, Hatcher keeps a journal of what she needs to get accomplished for each day.

“I’ve started keeping a journal at night,” she said. “I write my intentions for the next day. It always starts with ‘Wake up.’ Like I’m telling myself, ‘You aren’t dying tonight.’”

“I’m going to wake up, then... I make my list for what I want to accomplish. Then at the end on the day when I go to make the next day’s intentions I take note,” she continued.

“I check what I did and circle what got left off the list and reflect on why. It feels like it’s making me accountable for my choices and priorities.”