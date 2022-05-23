Johnny Depp to take stand for third time Wednesday in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Johnny Depp will be called to testify for a third time on Wednesday in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, a source close to the actor told Fox News Digital.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is expected to be called for a second time later today as a defense witness in Amber Heard's case against him.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote identifying herself as a victim of domestic abuse. The piece didn't refer to Depp by name but he says it ruined his reputation and career. Heard, 36, is countersuing Depp for $100 million, accusing him of conspiring with his lawyer to defame her.

Depp has already spent four days in the witness box sharing his side of the warring pair's toxic marriage, which has been put under a microscope during the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia .

Depp's legal team will also recall Dr. Shannon Curry, a forensic psychologist who testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality and histrionic personality disorders, the Depp source told Fox News Digital.

Curry said she met with Heard for 12 hours as well as reviewed her medical, legal and psychiatric records to reach her diagnosis.

The psychologist rattled off Heard's negative traits during her testimony, including blaming others, self-righteousness and inner hostility.

She added that Heard was "very full of rage" and had an intense fear of abandonment.

People with this borderline personality disorder are "concerned with their image, very attention seeking" and are often very attractive, Curry told the panel of seven jurors. The diagnosis can be predictive of a person who is abusive to her partner, the doctor added.

Depp's team is also expected to play a pre-recorded deposition of Jennifer Howell, a former friend and employer of Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez Heard.

In a witness statement, Howell has alleged that Henriquez, who is the only witness who has testified to observing Depp actually hit Heard, is lying about the infamous staircase incident.

Henriquez told jurors Wednesday that Depp hit her in the back in March 2015, prompting her sister to punch him. The actor allegedly, then, grabbed Heard by the hair and repeatedly smacked her in the face, Henriquez testified.

But Howell said in the witness statement that Heard told her a very different version of the event. She said that Henriquez said that she allegedly tried to stop Heard from attacking Depp during the fight and her sister almost pushed her down the stairs. Henriquez allegedly told Howell she feared Heard would kill Depp.