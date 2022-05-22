Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp speaks to fans in iconic Jack Sparrow voice outside of trial

One fan could be heard shouting that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor would always be 'our Jack Sparrow'

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Johnny Depp engaged with fans in the voice of one of his most iconic characters, Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he was being chauffeured from the court where he is facing off against ex-wife Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation case.

Fans greeted Depp and expressed their support as the actor was leaving the court in his SUV. Depp waved to fans and even showed off his ponytail when a fan exclaimed, "We love your hair!"

And one fan can be heard shouting, "You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow," to which Depp responded in the voice of the slightly-drunk sounding British character.

"He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again. He shows up now and again," Depp said in the voice, as seen in a video posted to Twitter.

JOHNNY DEPP V. AMBER HEARD DEFAMATION TRIAL LIVE UPDATES

Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 28, 2022. 

Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 28, 2022.  (AP)

WHY IS AMBER HEARD LOOKING AT JURY THROUGH TESTIMONY DURING JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL? LEGAL EXPERTS EXPLAIN

Johnny Depp walks the red carpet at the Disneyland premiere of "Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl." 

Johnny Depp walks the red carpet at the Disneyland premiere of "Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl."  (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

Depp was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot shortly after Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor, though she did not explicitly mention Depp.

Johnny Depp comes face-to-face with his alter ego Captain Jack Sparrow at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. 

Johnny Depp comes face-to-face with his alter ego Captain Jack Sparrow at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.  (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/WireImage)

The op-ed resulted in Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard, which is currently the subject of a court battle between the former couple.

