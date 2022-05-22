Johnny Depp speaks to fans in iconic Jack Sparrow voice outside of trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp engaged with fans in the voice of one of his most iconic characters, Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he was being chauffeured from the court where he is facing off against ex-wife Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation case.

Fans greeted Depp and expressed their support as the actor was leaving the court in his SUV. Depp waved to fans and even showed off his ponytail when a fan exclaimed, "We love your hair!"

And one fan can be heard shouting, "You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow," to which Depp responded in the voice of the slightly-drunk sounding British character.

"He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again. He shows up now and again," Depp said in the voice, as seen in a video posted to Twitter.

Depp was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot shortly after Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor, though she did not explicitly mention Depp.

The op-ed resulted in Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard, which is currently the subject of a court battle between the former couple.