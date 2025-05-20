Denzel Washington shuts down reports he bailed on Cannes Film Festival after red carpet incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denzel Washington denied he skipped events at the Cannes Film Festival after he had a tense encounter with a photographer on the red carpet Monday.

"Not true," a rep for the "Gladiator II" star told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "He was always scheduled to be in and out of Cannes, arriving and departing on Monday, in between performances of Othello on Broadway. It was a great evening at the Cannes Film Festival."

The 70-year-old is starring as Othello on Broadway through next month. The film festival at the luxury resort town in the French Riviera began last week and continues through this weekend.

A report surfaced that Washington "skipped" a press conference with the cast Tuesday morning for his new Spike Lee movie, "Highest 2 Lowest," after the altercation with the photographer.

DENZEL WASHINGTON ERUPTS AFTER PHOTOGRAPHER APPEARS TO GRAB HIM ON CANNES RED CARPET

It was reported the festival changed some of its schedule to accommodate his "Othello" performances.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital showed Washington angrily putting his finger in a photographer’s face after the man appeared to grab Washington's arm to get his attention.

In the video, Washington yells "stop" as he approaches the man, and photographers laugh at Washington's remarks. When he went to walk away from the group of photographers, the man seemingly grabbed the actor by the arm.

DENZEL WASHINGTON SETS NEW RECORD AFTER WILD YEAR OF RETIREMENT RUMORS, FAN FIGHTS AND EMBRACING RELIGION

This sent Washington into a frenzy.

"Stop it!" Washington shouted. "Stop!"

Washington was later surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or honor after the altercation.

Before Washington's latest movie premiered, festival chief Thierry Frémaux shared some kind words with the crowd about the actor.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It’s a very special day. Denzel, because you are here, we want to make something special for you. … It’s a kind of way for us to tell you our adoration, what you have done in cinema. Nobody knows about that except Spike Lee, who wrote me to do that," Frémaux said, according to Deadline.

Lee approached the stage to present the award to Washington.

"This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him. I’m glad you’re here where all the people love you too," Lee told the star, according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This is a total surprise for me, so I’m a little emotional. But, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all," Washington told the crowd. "It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well," Washington added. "You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure. I’m blessed beyond measure, and, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.