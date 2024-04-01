Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive

Dennis Quaid says AI can’t replace human emotion: 'That’s what actors bring'

Quaid recently released a DVD for his debut album, ‘Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners’

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
AI expert explains how artificial intelligence is outpacing the current laws protecting celebrity likenesses Video

AI expert explains how artificial intelligence is outpacing the current laws protecting celebrity likenesses

AI expert Marva Bailer explains how, even though there are currently laws in place, the average person has more access than ever to create deepfakes of celebrities. 

Dennis Quaid sees artificial intelligence as a "great tool," but doesn’t think humans will lose out at the end of the day.

"I think it's actually going to be a great tool eventually," Quaid told Fox News Digital.

"AI is not very good with human emotion, nor will I think it ever will be. I mean that's what actors bring to it," he continued.

'REAGAN' STAR DENNIS QUAID HAS NO REGRETS DESPITE TURNING DOWN SEVERAL MASSIVE HOLLYWOOD HITS

Quaid noted, "I think there's questions to be asked and stuff like that, but I think it's a great tool for all of us, not just in movies, but in every facet of life."

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid told Fox News Digital he sees artificial intelligence as "a great tool eventually" but unable to replicate human emotions. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

The use of artificial intelligence was a major issue in last year’s Hollywood strikes by the actors and writers’ unions.

After months of negotiations, SAG-AFTRA, the actors' guild, ended its strike in November.

DENNIS QUAID ON HIS FAITH GETTING HIM THROUGH GOOD AND HARD TIMES: ‘WE ALL NEED THAT’ 

According to a summary of the new contract on the union’s website, employers must obtain "clear and conspicuous" consent from performers before creating "digital replicas" of them for a project and pay them for the time they would have otherwise worked in person.

SAG-AFTRA strike sign held by protestor

The actors' guild, SAG-AFTRA, was on strike for five months before new contracts were signed that included AI protections for actors. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The new contract still hasn’t fully calmed actors and other artists' concerns about the technology potentially replacing them, but legislation is starting to catch up to AI.

Just last month, Tennessee passed a bill to add new likeness protections for musicians in Nashville.

The Ensuring Likeness, Voice, and Image Security Act, or "ELVIS Act" was signed into law by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee with support from stars like Luke Bryan.

"What an amazing precedent to set for the state of Tennessee," Bryan told the crowd at an event commemorating the bill’s passage, per a statement from the Human Artistry Campaign. "The leaders of this are showing artists who are moving here following their dreams that our state protects what we work so hard for, and I personally want to thank all of our legislators and people who made this bill happen."

Luke Bryan speaking at podium

Luke Bryan praised the newly signed ELVIS Act as "an amazing precedent" in protection from AI for artists. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Human Artistry Campaign)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The bipartisan bill, which passed unanimously in the state General Assembly, also promises to create a new civil action by which people can be held liable if they publish or perform an individual's voice without permission as well as use a technology to produce an artist's name, photographs, voice or likeness without the proper authorization, according to The Associated Press.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's national executive director and chief negotiator, praised the bill’s passing as well. 

"SAG-AFTRA applauds Governor Lee for leading the nation in instituting meaningful protections against the misappropriation of voice and likeness by artificial intelligence," Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "We hope this legislation will serve as a model for policymakers across the country and offer the support of our members who work across the music, television, film, broadcast and video game industries. SAG-AFTRA is focused on protecting its members' images, voices, and likenesses from being replicated by AI without their informed consent and fair compensation. The ELVIS Act is an important step in this direction."

Trending