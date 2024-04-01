Dennis Quaid says AI can’t replace human emotion: 'That’s what actors bring'

Dennis Quaid sees artificial intelligence as a "great tool," but doesn’t think humans will lose out at the end of the day.

"I think it's actually going to be a great tool eventually," Quaid told Fox News Digital.

"AI is not very good with human emotion, nor will I think it ever will be. I mean that's what actors bring to it," he continued.

Quaid noted, "I think there's questions to be asked and stuff like that, but I think it's a great tool for all of us, not just in movies, but in every facet of life."

The use of artificial intelligence was a major issue in last year’s Hollywood strikes by the actors and writers’ unions.

After months of negotiations, SAG-AFTRA, the actors' guild, ended its strike in November.

According to a summary of the new contract on the union’s website, employers must obtain "clear and conspicuous" consent from performers before creating "digital replicas" of them for a project and pay them for the time they would have otherwise worked in person.

The new contract still hasn’t fully calmed actors and other artists' concerns about the technology potentially replacing them, but legislation is starting to catch up to AI.

Just last month, Tennessee passed a bill to add new likeness protections for musicians in Nashville.

The Ensuring Likeness, Voice, and Image Security Act, or "ELVIS Act" was signed into law by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee with support from stars like Luke Bryan.

"What an amazing precedent to set for the state of Tennessee," Bryan told the crowd at an event commemorating the bill’s passage, per a statement from the Human Artistry Campaign. "The leaders of this are showing artists who are moving here following their dreams that our state protects what we work so hard for, and I personally want to thank all of our legislators and people who made this bill happen."

The bipartisan bill, which passed unanimously in the state General Assembly, also promises to create a new civil action by which people can be held liable if they publish or perform an individual's voice without permission as well as use a technology to produce an artist's name, photographs, voice or likeness without the proper authorization, according to The Associated Press.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's national executive director and chief negotiator, praised the bill’s passing as well.

"SAG-AFTRA applauds Governor Lee for leading the nation in instituting meaningful protections against the misappropriation of voice and likeness by artificial intelligence," Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement.

He continued, "We hope this legislation will serve as a model for policymakers across the country and offer the support of our members who work across the music, television, film, broadcast and video game industries. SAG-AFTRA is focused on protecting its members' images, voices, and likenesses from being replicated by AI without their informed consent and fair compensation. The ELVIS Act is an important step in this direction."