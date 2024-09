Demi Moore is nothing if not self-aware.

The 61-year-old actress, whose fame is having a resurgence thanks to rave reviews of her upcoming film, "The Substance," has a lot to look forward to in life, but admittedly no romantic partner to share it with.

Married and divorced three times, Moore jokingly pinpointed the exact reason why she's still single in a new interview.

Making an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Moore spoke about a litany of topics, including her adoration for her 1.5 pound dog Pilaf, who, in recent years, has accompanied the star to fashion shows, film festivals and late-night appearances.

"She's a magical creature," Moore raved. "I was told that she was here to teach me a new way to walk, and I think it's working."

But Fallon reminded Moore that she is the proud mother to a motley crew of dogs, playing an Instagram video of the actress' nine dogs waiting for her to return home. Another photo she posted to Instagram shows seven smaller dogs squeezing into a tiny dog bed, with a larger dog standing above them.

Pilaf is closest to the door, off the bed.

"If anybody saw my nighttime routine – if it was filmed – they would really see how eccentric I really am," Moore said, who confirmed that she does sleep with her animals.

"I have to prop pillows so the ones that are this size have the ability to get under the covers. I have two beds for the little ones so that they have the beds within the bed," she detailed.

"You take care of 'em!" Fallon said.

"Of course! Hence why I'm single," Moore retorted, which elicited a massive giggle from both Fallon and the audience.

Despite her single status, Moore told Fallon that she has a new "love of her life" in granddaughter Louetta.

"It's somewhat surreal. But it's incredible. She is the sweetest little thing," Moore said of eldest daughter Rumer Willis' first child.

Moore said she doesn't go by "Grandma" but rather "YaYa" – a strategic choice.

"I positioned it perfectly because I knew that in her verbal skills I would be high on the list. Which I am," she revealed. "YaYa came out quite early."

Moore's movie, "The Substance," will be released on Sept. 18.