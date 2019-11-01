Demi Moore waited years to release her tell-all memoir for this reason

Demi Moore had the idea to write a memoir years ago but held off on doing so because the issues at hand would have been "too complicated" for her three daughters, the star revealed in an interview last week.

Since the release of "Inside Out," Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, have all been "extremely supportive" Moore revealed on the Netflix podcast “Present Company with Krista Smith."

The "G.I. Jane" star, 56, admitted, “Tallulah, my youngest daughter, was speaking at a little gathering for the book … She said, ‘I met my mother through the book.’”

“There’s things in there … it’s not that I wanted to keep it from them or hide anything, it’s just stuff that you don’t necessarily ... when they’re younger, want to bring forward. It would be either too complicated or inappropriate, and then there’s some stuff that you just don’t think about. Then at the end of the book, there’s also some things that are reflective of a painful time in my life, but also of theirs.”

Moore confessed that writing the book has brought the family "a greater opportunity to even heal on a deeper level with some of the stuff that had been happening, but in doing this, it’s like remembering what’s my story, and what’s someone else’s.”

Moore and her daughters also sat down for a candid interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Monday's upcoming episode of "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch -- which Pinkett Smith co-hosts with daughter Willow, 18, and mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 66.

Tallulah said her mother's substance abuse relapse was like "a monster came."

“I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober," she added.

"It was jarring,” Rumer said.

Tallulah continued: “It was very weird, and there were moments where it would get angry. I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with.”

Moore's memoir also delves deep into her tumultuous childhood, marriages with exes Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, and how she suffered a miscarriage with Kutcher.