Demi Moore, Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian top most revealing looks of 2024: PHOTOS

Demi Moore

Demi Moore stunned when she walked the red carpet to the opening of the From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana exhibition party in April. She wore a bedazzled sheer silver gown, which showcased her black bra and underwear underneath.

The actress paired the look with black high heels, keeping her accessories and makeup to a minimum, and wore her signature long black hair straight down.

"Forever gorgeous!! Stunning!" one fan wrote in the comments section under a post she shared from the night. "I am loving seeing you back in the spot light where you deserve to be!!" another fan wrote.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum looked like a walking Oscar statue when she walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, wearing a metallic gold dress with multiple cutouts on the torso and thigh-high slits on both sides.

The dress, which showcased her toned abs, was paired with matching gold high heels and a gold purse. She accessorized with multiple gold rings and gold earrings with star designs hanging down.

The supermodel wore her hair in a wet slicked-back look and kept her makeup natural with a nude lip.

Zendaya

Zendaya brought back the glamour of the early 1970s when she walked the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in October in a body-baring bedazzled gold gown.

The gown featured a halter neckline, which opened up into a completely open bodice, showcasing her toned abs. The skirt, which had a thigh-high slit, and the top were connected via pieces of fabric which criss-crossed over her torso.

The actress and singer paired the look with pointed gold heels and layered bracelets, keeping her makeup look natural, and chose to wear her dark hair long down her back.

The "Euphoria" star wore the look as an homage to legendary pop singer Cher, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony and who wore a similar look in the 1970s. Zendaya was the one to present Cher with the honor on stage during the event.

"Thank you, Cher," Zendaya said on stage, according to a video shared by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Thank you for being an advocate, for being an ally, for paving the way for so many humans of all kinds to live in and speak their truth and to have the courage to be as daring and as open-hearted as you."

Katy Perry

Katy Perry left little to the imagination when she arrived at the Balenciaga Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week in June, wearing a black faux fur coat with nothing underneath, showing off her toned abs and major cleavage.

The singer-songwriter paired the look with semi-sheer torn black stockings, worn over her high-heeled shoes, and black sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back in a tight braid.

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz showed off her slim figure when she arrived at the Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in September, wearing a completely sheer black dress with floral embroidery.

The dress was paired with black underwear, which was visible under the dress, black slingback heels, multiple rings and pearl earrings. The actress opted for a less dramatic makeup look, going with a nude lip, and chose to wear her hair in a slicked-back low bun.

She shared photos of her in the dress on her Instagram, and fans took to the comments section to share how much they loved the look, writing "You are stunning!" and "Beauty at its peak."

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh wore a sheer ruffled black gown, exposing her black bra and underwear, paired with a black belt which cinched the gown in at her waist, to the September premiere of "We Live in Time."

She paired the dress with black high heels, a few rings and bracelets and a necklace, wearing her short blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style.

In an interview with Jodie Turner-Smith for Elle U.K. in October 2023, the actress explained she's "always been interested in wearing loud clothing" and has only gotten more confident in her personal style over the years.

"I've always wanted to be bold and make a bit of a scene — I don't think that's gone away," she said. "I've become more confident in the last few years, and I think that's hugely linked to the clothes I've been wearing. The more you can enjoy it, the more [people] can see that you're enjoying it."

Rita Ora

Rita Ora wore a custom Marni dress adorned with beads of various colors while walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in May. The beaded gown draped down the front and back of Ora's body, and included high slits on either side, going up to her shoulders, leaving much of her body exposed.

To complete the look, the singer and actress wore multiple rings featuring various gemstones, including emeralds, rubies, sapphires and diamonds, as well as nude high heels and a gold purse. She wore her short hair in a wet and wavy look, and chose dramatic makeup.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore a black gown with scale-like cutouts throughout, giving peeks at her torso and legs, while at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in January.

The reality star paired the look with minimal jewelry, opting for only a large statement necklace which took up the entirety of her neck. To make sure her necklace was the focal point of her ensemble, Kardashian kept her makeup look natural and wore her hair down.

She posted photos of her outfit on Instagram at the time, with fans quickly taking to the comments section to fan her with compliments, writing, "They can never make me hate you Kimberly," and "Beyond stunning."

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini wore a sheer Michael Kors gown with pink, orange and yellow flowers embroidered on it throughout, leaving her stomach and legs exposed, when she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in May.

The "I Hate Love Songs" singer paired the gown with nude heels, floral-shaped earrings and rings adorned with diamonds and sapphires, choosing to wear her hair in a low bun with some pieces left out to frame her face.

She posted photos of herself in the dress on Instagram at the time, with fans writing, "YOU NAILED IT. That’s it. Thank you," "Absolutely love the look!! You are so very beautiful!!!" and "Omg Girl, SLAY."

Leni Klum

Leni Klum attended the amfAR Chopard event at the Cannes Film Festival in May wearing a black knit dress with matching arm pieces, which also featured 3D floral details on the chest and the waist.

The model paired the look with black high-heeled shoes and a diamond choker. She styled her brown hair in a half-up, half-down look, and with bold makeup featuring winged eyeliner and a dark red lip.