Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui apologizes after posting anti-vax video: 'I'm not personally anti anything'

Lauren Jauregui apologized after she reportedly shared an anti-vaccination video that suggested the coronavirus was spearheaded by the flu vaccine -- a message that was highly criticized by many on social media.

“I’m sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my story. I am not personally ‘anti’ anything, I am & will always be pro choice & autonomy. I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone,” Jauregui, 23, tweeted on Sunday. “I’m pro do whatever you think is best for you & your fam, personal decisions [between] you, your dr. and partner.”

According to Us Weekly, the former Fifth Harmony member shared the inciting video to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and provided her own caption response, writing: “I’ve been saying this. Freedom stripping. We’ll see what’s up when we wake the f--k up.”

The video was removed shortly after when fans lambasted her stance and noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has discredited anti-vaccination theories, per the outlet.

Jauregui said she watched the entire video, which she noted was 9 minutes long and added that it contained some stances that she didn’t necessarily agree with since it covered a range of topics.

“The point that I agree w/ is that fear mongering & propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights,” she wrote.

“If you associate me with irresponsibility because of someone else’s beliefs, I can’t really stop you from having your opinion,” she continued. “But I did want to clarify and, again, apologize for any misreading of what point I agreed with. Sending love and appreciate being held accountable.”

The “50 Foot” songstress concluded in a final tweet: "I’m aware that I have a large platform and that it is easy to be misunderstood, so I hope this clears any mess up. Anyway, wishing you love, health and peace goodnight!”