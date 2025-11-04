David Beckham knighted by King Charles for services to sport and charity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Beckham has just scored his ultimate honor.

The soccer superstar was knighted by King Charles III during an emotional ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, earning the title Sir David Beckham for his contributions to sport and charity.

The royal family shared details about the honor on Instagram, posting a photo of the former England captain receiving his medal.

"Arise, Sir David Beckham. This morning at Windsor Castle, The King presented Sir David Beckham with a Knighthood for Services to Sport and to Charity," the caption read.

The 50-year-old football icon — who wore a dapper custom suit designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham — admitted the moment left him speechless.

"I can’t even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today," he wrote on Instagram. "A boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King. I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour."

He continued, "I have been fortunate to represent our country and I've always done that with pride... I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world. I could never have dreamed that this would happen to me."

During a post-ceremony interview, David reflected on his journey from Leytonstone to Windsor Castle.

"I’ve held it together up until now," he said, according to the Associated Press. "Being an East London boy, growing up in Leytonstone, moving to Manchester and now stood here with His Majesty the King giving me a knighthood is something I could never have imagined happening to me."

He emphasized that the honor goes beyond football glory.

"It’s not just because of my sport," he said. "It’s because of the philanthropic work that I’ve done from a very early age… I started charity work when I was 15 or 16 at Manchester United and then went on to become a UNICEF ambassador and work with the Royal Foundation and the King’s Foundation and Malaria No More and the Armed Forces."

The father of four called it "without doubt my proudest moment."

"I’ve been lucky in my career to have won what I’ve won and done what I’ve done," David said. "But to receive an honor like this — of a knight — is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive."

Victoria, who attended the ceremony alongside David’s parents, Ted and Sandra, shared her pride on Instagram.

"David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country," she wrote. "Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more… I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx."

David, who famously captained England and played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain, said his motivation has always been family.

"All I have ever wanted to do is make my family proud," he said. "My beautiful wife… my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much..."

He concluded his social media post, "Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies, can you believe this… I love you all so much and thank you."

It was first announced in June that David would be knighted in recognition of his "athletic achievements and enduring contributions to British society." The Manchester United alum — widely hailed as one of the greatest players of his generation — retired from professional football in 2013 after a storied career.

The Beckhams are no strangers to royal recognition. David was previously appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2003, while Victoria received her own OBE from Prince William in 2017 for her contributions to fashion and charity.

Royal honors are a longstanding tradition in the United Kingdom, with approximately 30 investitures held each year to celebrate recipients from the King’s biannual honors lists.

Knighthoods, conferred by the sovereign, represent one of the highest forms of national recognition for service and excellence.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Beckhams and Buckingham Palace for comment.