Dave Grohl performs with Paul McCartney at Glastonbury in first show since Taylor Hawkins' death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sir Paul McCartney brought Dave Grohl on stage during his headlining appearance at the Glastonbury Festival Saturday night in England, marking Grohl's first performance since the death of friend and longtime Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins in March.

The 53-year-old musician's last show was with Hawkins at Lollapalooza Chile March 20. Hawkins died in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, March 25.

While an official cause of death is still pending, a urine toxicology test confirmed at least 10 psychoactive substances were in Hawkins' system at the time of his death.

McCartney welcomed Grohl to the stage with open arms as thousands of fans watched the set at Worthy Farm.

TAYLOR HAWKINS TO BE HONORED AT TRIBUTE CONCERT PLANNED BY FOO FIGHTERS

"I've got a little surprise for you. My friend from the West Coast of America, Dave Grohl," McCartney announced.

The duo performed "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Band on the Run" before Bruce Springsteen joined them on stage.

"I swear I would never miss being on stage with you right now," Grohl said.

McCartney, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November before taking the stage to perform with the band.

Grohl has largely stayed out of the spotlight since Hawkins' death. The drummer died at the age of 50 and played with the Foo Fighters 25 years.

Toxicology reports confirmed Hawkins had at least 10 different psychoactive substances in his body, including "THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others," when he was found dead in his room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel, the attorney general’s office in Colombia said in a document it shared on Twitter at the time.

FOO FIGHTERS DRUMMER TAYLOR HAWKINS PRELIMINARY TOXICOLOGY RESULTS RELEASED

Shortly after his death, the band canceled its tour dates.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," a spokesperson for the band said in a statement. "We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together."

The Foo Fighters recently announced two tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles for later this year to honor Hawkins and his legacy.

The shows are scheduled for Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and will feature "his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with and the ones he brought to life," the band said in a statement. Lineups for each show will be announced at a later date.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hawkins, a Southern California local with legions of fans around the world, was Alanis Morrissette's touring drummer when he joined Foo Fighters in 1997. He played on the band's best-selling albums, including "One by One" and "On Your Honor," and on hit singles, including "My Hero" and "Best of You."

In Grohl’s 2021 book "The Storyteller," he called Hawkins his "brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet."

It’s the second time Grohl has experienced the death of a close bandmate. Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana when Kurt Cobain died in 1994.

Hawkins is survived by wife Alison and their three children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.