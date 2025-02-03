Darius Rucker shuts down reports he ditched the Carolinas for London

Darius Rucker is clarifying his recent move to London after his fans were left confused over the country star leaving the Carolinas.

Over the weekend, the Hootie & the Blowfish singer took to Instagram to confirm that he had moved to the U.K., but it isn't permanent.

"I’ve been a traveling musician all my life. I’m living in London while working on some new music and playing some shows," he wrote. "Always been on the bucket list — but don’t get it twisted y’all … nothing will ever replace the Carolinas and it is still home. Thanks for believing in me and supporting my music wherever we make it! Love y’all! — DR."

Last week, Rucker shared a picture of himself onstage with the caption, "I can’t move to London and not play UK shows! Do you have your tickets yet? Limited VIP packages still available. See you soon!"

DARIUS RUCKER ‘DEVASTATED’ BY DEATH OF LONGTIME PRODUCTION MANAGER: 'HE WAS OUR BROTHER'

His comment section was filled with concerned fans.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"Your leaving beautiful amazing Charleston?" one user asked.

"Why? Why? Whyyyyyyyyyy?????" another wrote.

A third user commented, "I absolutely don’t believe that Darius would ever leave his home roots in South Carolina, that’s where his heart is…"

A few locals were excited about Rucker's move.

"Welcome to London! Great reminder that we have to get some game watches in the diary for the London Gamecocks," one Instagram user wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Welcome to the wonderful London UK," another person wrote.

"Always been on the bucket list — but don’t get it twisted y’all … nothing will ever replace the Carolinas and it is still home." — Darius Rucker

After Rucker's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in 2023, the acclaimed musician exclusively told Fox News Digital that he didn't feel as though he had reached the pinnacle of his career just yet.

"I think the thing that keeps me working so hard is I always feel like I haven't done enough," the " Wagon Wheel" singe r said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While he's been singing and recording music for most of his life, there was one key moment when he knew he hit a level of success.

WATCH: Darius Rucker hasn't 'done enough' in music industry

Rucker realized he had truly made it as an artist when he was asked to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That was really when I was like, ‘This is really working. This is happening. People get it.' And that was pretty cool," Rucker recalled.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.