'No Time to Die' star Lashana Lynch reacts to the backlash over reports she's the next 007

Lashana Lynch doesn't care about opinions online.

The 31-year-old actress, who will appear as Nomi in the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die," is rumored to be taking over the role of the legendary MI6 agent.

“It doesn’t dishearten me," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place — they’re actually from a sad place."

"It’s not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life," she added.

The news that Lynch would replace Daniel Craig broke in July and people were swift to express their disappointment.

“Just not impressed with a longstanding and well loved franchise being sold down the river in order to pander to the politically correct woke crowd,” said one Twitter user.

"I’m all for gender equality but this is just going too far. James Bond has been a male lead movie for decades and now it will be ruined. We all saw what happened with Ghostbusters and Ocean’s. There are just certain roles that shouldn’t be messed with," wrote another.

Lynch admitted to THR that she likes to send trolls messages every so often. “Then they’ve been like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much!’ But it’s an interesting test because it reminds them that they definitely wouldn’t say that to someone’s face," she said.

The Daily Mail previously reported that in the film, Craig's Bond is called out of retirement and introduced to the new 007, played by Lynch.

"No Time to Die," directed by "Beasts of No Nation" auteur Cary Fukunaga, is set to be released in April of next year.