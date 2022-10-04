‘Dancing with the Stars’: Selma Blair's son calls mom 'MS superhero' after blindfolded performance

While Selma Blair channeled her inner Bond girl on "Dancing with the Stars" Week 3, her son called her an "MS superhero."



The "Cruel Intentions" star had her 11-year-old son cheering her on, as she performed a risky number while blindfolded on the dance floor.

"I’m really proud of my mom," Arthur Saint Bleick exclusively told Fox News Digital.

When asked what superhero his mom would be, Bleick responded "MS superhero."

Blair, 50, shares her son with ex-boyfriend Jason Bleick.

The "Legally Blonde" star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and said her "Dancing with the Stars" journey has helped her "push" to a "personal victory."

"This was my first time really pushing myself to build strength and stamina in many years," Blair pointed out to Fox News Digital.



"It's a personal victory, but also for the people that also go through chronic illness or…neurological issues, to have the gift of having a choreographer and friend…that knows…what some triggers are…that's what I would hope for the world, that we all do with everyone, to lessen the burden and bring out your strength."

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society describes multiple sclerosis as "an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body."

Blair stunned the audience as she performed the touching tribute to her mom while dancing blindfolded.

"The song ‘For Your Eyes Only,’ that is from my childhood Bond era. I remember driving around in my mom's Stingray Corvette, singing along, imagining that my mom was Bond, and I was her assistant," Blair reminisced.

"It was so cinematic and beautiful…to get to do this tonight in honor of my mom, that's a personal big love."

"Dancing With the Stars" airs live episodes every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.