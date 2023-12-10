'Dancing with the Stars' finalist Alyson Hannigan lost 20 pounds of 'weight and emotional baggage' during show

Alyson Hannigan is reflecting on her opportune experience as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."

The 49-year-old actress, best known for her portrayal of Lily Aldrin on the popular sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," took to Instagram to show pictures from the beginning and end of her dancing journey, noting she had lost 20 pounds in 10 weeks.

"The before and after says it all," she wrote. "I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars. I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!"

'DWTS' BODY TRANSFORMATIONS

Hannigan and her dance partner Sasha Farber made it to the finale, placing 5th overall.

"I can’t believe @dancingwiththestars is over," Hannigan wrote to Instagram earlier in the week. "But the memories, friendships, and learnings will last a lifetime! I’ve learned that I am capable of doing things that I’ve told myself my whole life that I’m not capable of doing," she shared.

"And to really just go in with a positive attitude and try and work hard. The fact that I got to perform in the finale to me is a win. The support that I’ve had is indescribable and I’m forever grateful!"

Hannigan previously described to Fox News Digital how her life had been impacted by the casting, with rigorous training sessions being sandwiched by school pickups and drop-offs of her kids. After those long days, she said she'd find herself on the couch, alternating between an ice pack and heating pad.

"That's literally what people don't get to see. They get to see the dance and the package which is amazing and it shows a little bit of the hard work. But it's a lot," Farber told Fox News Digital of Hannigan's work ethic.

"What these celebrities go through is remarkable. Because they're learning such a different sequence of steps, movement, timing, musicality, audience, lights, cameras, dresses … the shoes!"

Hannigan isn't the only star to document her weight-loss journey during the show. The late Kirstie Alley, Marie Osmond, Gladys Knight and Drew Scott are just a few that have been candid about shedding pounds.