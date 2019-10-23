Lauren Alaina says 'DWTS' has helped her lose 25 pounds

It's really true when they say dancing is a workout — just ask Lauren Alaina!

Alaina, who was cast on "Dancing With the Stars" for its 28th season, has lost 25 pounds since starting on the show.

“I’ve lost, like, 25 pounds since July,” the singer revealed to Us Weekly. “None of my clothes fit.”

Her partner on the show, Gleb Savchenko chimed in, saying “You’re welcome.”

The "American Idol" 10th season runner-up has had a tough history in the weight-loss arena.

Alaina battled bulimia in her teens before overcoming it in 2012, which lead her to her gaining weight. In 2017, she revealed to The Tennessean that she lost 27 pounds due to amping up her fitness regimen with a trainer, boxing and switching her diet to a high-protein, high-carb diet with the help of a chef who delivers meals to her home.

She dedicated her song "Pretty" to her struggles with an eating disorder from her "Road Less Traveled" album.

The country singer had an emotional night on Monday's filming of "Dancing With the Stars," when she did a contemporary dance to her song “The Other Side.”

She wrote the song tributing her stepfather, Sam Ramker, who passed away exactly one year ago that night following his battle with stage 4 cancer.

The "Getting Good" singer wanted to make her late stepfather proud with her performance, saying, "My stepdad was the most positive, uplifting, happy person I’ve ever met, and if he had been here tonight, he would’ve been the most proud of me."

“I just kept thinking during the dance and before the dance, ‘I just wanna make him proud,’ and do this for my mom," she continued. "Her worst nightmare happened on this day last year. So the fact that we’re even here and we got to do that dance is just a huge blessing. I feel really proud."