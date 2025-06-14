Expand / Collapse search
Dakota Johnson slams Hollywood, calls industry a ‘mess’ in scathing critique

The 'Materialists' star laments Hollywood industry decisions made by people 'who don't even really watch movies'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Ellen Pompeo is uncertain about the future of Hollywood Video

Ellen Pompeo is uncertain about the future of Hollywood

The "Greys Anatomy" star told Fox News Digital she hopes "there will still be a Hollywood" in the future.

Dakota Johnson isn’t holding back.

The "Materialists" actress, 35, offered a scathing critique of Tinseltown, calling the industry a "mess."

During her appearance on the show "Hot Ones," Johnson was asked why "Hollywood is risk-averse."

Dakota Johnson

"Materialists" star, Dakota Johnson, laments Hollywood industry decisions made by people "who don't even really watch movies." (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

"I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by a committee, and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them … that tends to be what’s occurring a lot," Johnson shared with host Sean Evans. 

Johnson, who has grown up in the business as the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, is no stranger to the inner workings of Hollywood. 

Johnson is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

Johnson is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. (Krista Kennell/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress’ comments come as studios continue to create sequels and remakes, with original storytelling often sidelined.

"When something does well… studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things," she claimed. "But humans don’t want that. They want fresh. They want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things."

She added, "So I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?" 

The "Madame Web" star’s comments come after she recently shared her dating-deal breaker. 

During a guest appearance on "Today" with her "Materialists" co-star Chris Evans, the two were asked, "If either of you were to engage with a real-life matchmaker, what would be one non-negotiable for you?"

Close up of Dakota Johnson at the Met Gala

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress says audiences "want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things." (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

While Evans, 43, shared that any potential interest "must love dogs," his co-star had a more blunt reply.

"Like, not an a------," Johnson said to laughter from Evans and the audience.

"That’s concise," Evans quipped with a smile. "There it is. Nail on the head."

Johnson portrays a professional matchmaker, and Evans plays her ex-boyfriend in their upcoming film. 

Johnson might be back in the dating pool after she reportedly split from Chris Martin after eight years together. During an interview June 4 with the Los Angeles Times, Johnson sparked speculation that she and Martin had called it quits as she shared her view on relationships.

"For a long time we’ve all been so quick to judge relationships or how they should happen, how they should exist in the world. When people should get married. Divorce is bad. All these things that actually, if you think about it, why is divorce bad?" the actress said.

dakota johnson_chris martin

Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin began dating in 2017.  (Getty Images)

"Why do people have to get married or at a certain age or only once? Why? It doesn’t matter," Johnson added.

Later that day, People magazine reported that Johnson and Martin had ended their on-and-off again relationship.

"It feels final this time," a source told the outlet.

Johnson and the Coldplay frontman have been dating since 2017. Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years. 

They share two children, Apple and Moses. They announced their separation as a "conscious uncoupling" in 2014. 

Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and they’ve remained friendly exes.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

