Richard Lewis, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star and comedian, dead at 76

Richard Lewis, the legendary stand-up comedian who also starred alongside Larry David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died. He was 76.

According to his publicist, Jeff Abraham of Jonas Public Relations, Lewis died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

Abraham stated that "His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time."

He noted that Lewis announced he was living with Parkinson's disease in April 2023, and can currently be seen co-starring in the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on HBO with creator and star Larry David.

Larry David, in a statement via an HBO spokesperson, expressed his sadness at the loss of his dear friend and co-star.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him," David said.

The network also issued a statement, saying, "We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter."

Lewis was born in New York, New York, in 1947 and raised in New Jersey, the youngest of three children.

His stand-up career took off in the 1970s and 80s, and he earned the nickname "The Prince of Pain" for his melancholy topics and pouring his pain and torment on stage.

Comedy Central named Lewis one of the top 50 stand-up comedians of all time, and he earned a place in GQ magazine’s list of the "20th Century’s Most Influential Humorists." He lent his humor for charity causes, including Comic Relief and Comedy Gives Back.

In 1989, he delivered a memorable performance at Carnegie Hall, appearing on stage with taped together yellow legal pad papers for a two and a half hour set that led to two standing ovations.

The "Howard Stern" regular also produced comedy specials for HBO and Showtime, including "I’m in Pain," "I’m Exhausted, I’m Doomed," and "Richard Lewis: The Magical Misery Tour."

Ahead of "Curb Your Enthusiasm's" 12th and final season, Lewis spoke about his Parkinson's diagnosis and decision to retire from stand up on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'm finished with stand-up, I'm focusing on writing and acting," he said in the video.

Lewis remained in good spirits, adding, "I have Parkinson's disease, but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool, and I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans, and now you know where it's been at the last three and a half years."

He confirmed in the video he had recently wrapped filming for "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and The Associated Press contributed to this report