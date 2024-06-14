Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Liza Minnelli was devastated by mom Judy Garland’s death, cried for 8 days

'Wizard of Oz' star Judy Garland died from an accidental overdose in 1969

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Liza Minnelli broke down after her mother's death and cried for days, the "Cabaret" singer revealed in a new documentary.

The 78-year-old actress's life was showcased in "Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story," which premiered June 12 at Tribeca Film Festival.

Different aspects of the larger-than-life actress's career and the success and tragedy of her life were explored.

Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli sit for a photo

Liza Minnelli was 23 years old when her mother, Judy Garland, died. (Getty Images)

LIZA MINNELLI RECALLS HOW JUDY GARLAND HELPED HER COPE WITH STAGE FRIGHT: ‘SHE WOULD CALM ME DOWN’

Here's a look at the biggest bombshells:

Liza Minnelli didn't expect her mother to die

Minelli was 23 years old when Garland died.

"My mother? Nah. She’s never gonna pass," the actress recalled in the documentary, according to People magazine.

Garland died in 1969 from an accidental barbiturate overdose at the age of 47.

Judy Garland looking at her daughter Liza who is pointing something at her

Liza Minnelli and her mother Judy Garland having a break on the set of "Summer Stock" in 1950. (Getty Images)

Judy Garland dancing in a short suit and fedora

Judy Garland died at age 47. (Getty Images)

It took some time for the news of Garland's death to sink in, and once she processed it, Minnelli cried.

"I didn’t stop for about eight days," she revealed. "It was just devastating to me."

The ‘Cabaret’ star wanted to be a mom

Liza Minnelli attends a dinner

Liza Minnelli had three miscarriages. (Getty Images)

While Minnelli was married four times, she never became a mom. The musician was married to Peter Allen, Jack Haley Jr., Mark Gero and David Gest.

Minnelli once told Geraldo Riviera, "I desperately want a family."

The "Maybe This Time" singer had three miscarriages, once during her marriage to Haley Jr. and twice during her marriage to Gero, according to People.

"She would’ve been a great mother," Allan Lazare said in the documentary.

Liza Minnelli convinced herself she didn't have problems with substance abuse

Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli share a hug

Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland both struggled with substance abuse. (Getty Images)

"I didn’t feel like I had a drug problem," Minnelli said in the film, according to USA Today. "I’d drink silly drinks like rum and coke."

Minnelli developed a valium addiction following her mother's death, which led to drug problems and eventual stints in rehab. The musician most recently entered rehab in 2015.

"Liza Minnelli has valiantly battled substance abuse over the years, and whenever she has needed to seek treatment she has done so," a representative for Minnelli told E! News at the time. "She is currently making excellent progress at an undisclosed facility."

Liza Minnelli attends an event

Liza Minnelli, photographed in 2015, went to rehab that same year. (Getty Images)

Minnelli hid her alcoholism in the ‘70s by telling people she couldn’t drink due to stomach problems.

"I didn’t want people to know I was under stress," she claimed in the documentary. "I always wanted to be the hero."

The actress almost wasn't in ‘Cabaret’

Liza Minnelli in a scene from Cabaret

Liza Minnelli starred in "Cabaret" alongside Joel Grey. (Getty Images)

Minnelli originally auditioned for the Broadway production of "Cabaret" before it was a movie.

"I lost the role," she explained in the documentary, People reported. Jill Haworth starred as Sally Bowles in the 1966 musical. However, Minnelli "fought" for the screen role years later. She revealed she almost lost out on the part after director Bob Fosse wanted nudity.

Minnelli said he asked her, "How do you feel about going topless?" She declined but still got the part.

She ended up winning the Oscar for best actress for her performance as Bowles in "Cabaret."

Liza Minnelli starred in Cabaret

Liza Minnelli earned an Academy Award for her role in "Cabaret." (Getty Images)

