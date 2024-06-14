Liza Minnelli was devastated by mom Judy Garland’s death, cried for 8 days

Liza Minnelli broke down after her mother's death and cried for days, the "Cabaret" singer revealed in a new documentary.

The 78-year-old actress's life was showcased in "Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story," which premiered June 12 at Tribeca Film Festival.

Different aspects of the larger-than-life actress's career and the success and tragedy of her life were explored.

TRY FOX NEWS' FUN NEW GAMES PAGE, WITH 6 GAMES TO CHOOSE FROM!

LIZA MINNELLI RECALLS HOW JUDY GARLAND HELPED HER COPE WITH STAGE FRIGHT: ‘SHE WOULD CALM ME DOWN’

Here's a look at the biggest bombshells:

Liza Minnelli didn't expect her mother to die

Minelli was 23 years old when Garland died.

"My mother? Nah. She’s never gonna pass," the actress recalled in the documentary, according to People magazine.

Garland died in 1969 from an accidental barbiturate overdose at the age of 47.

It took some time for the news of Garland's death to sink in, and once she processed it, Minnelli cried.

"I didn’t stop for about eight days," she revealed. "It was just devastating to me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The ‘Cabaret’ star wanted to be a mom

While Minnelli was married four times, she never became a mom. The musician was married to Peter Allen, Jack Haley Jr., Mark Gero and David Gest.

Minnelli once told Geraldo Riviera, "I desperately want a family."

The "Maybe This Time" singer had three miscarriages, once during her marriage to Haley Jr. and twice during her marriage to Gero, according to People.

"She would’ve been a great mother," Allan Lazare said in the documentary.

Liza Minnelli convinced herself she didn't have problems with substance abuse

"I didn’t feel like I had a drug problem," Minnelli said in the film, according to USA Today. "I’d drink silly drinks like rum and coke."

Minnelli developed a valium addiction following her mother's death, which led to drug problems and eventual stints in rehab. The musician most recently entered rehab in 2015.

"Liza Minnelli has valiantly battled substance abuse over the years, and whenever she has needed to seek treatment she has done so," a representative for Minnelli told E! News at the time. "She is currently making excellent progress at an undisclosed facility."

Minnelli hid her alcoholism in the ‘70s by telling people she couldn’t drink due to stomach problems.

"I didn’t want people to know I was under stress," she claimed in the documentary. "I always wanted to be the hero."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress almost wasn't in ‘Cabaret’

Minnelli originally auditioned for the Broadway production of "Cabaret" before it was a movie.

"I lost the role," she explained in the documentary, People reported. Jill Haworth starred as Sally Bowles in the 1966 musical. However, Minnelli "fought" for the screen role years later. She revealed she almost lost out on the part after director Bob Fosse wanted nudity.

Minnelli said he asked her, "How do you feel about going topless?" She declined but still got the part.

She ended up winning the Oscar for best actress for her performance as Bowles in "Cabaret."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP