Angelina Jolie wins Tony Award with daughter Vivienne after she and siblings drop Brad Pitt's last name

Like mother, like daughter.

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet of the Tony Awards with daughter Vivienne, 15, in matching teal ensembles. The two of them worked together behind the scenes on the Broadway show "The Outsiders," which earned four awards, including best musical.

Jolie wore a floor-length Versace gown made of velvet that was artfully draped over her body, along with a matching velvet shawl.

Vivienne opted for a loose-fitting suit in a darker shade of teal, with wide-legged trousers, an unbuttoned vest over a white shirt and a bow tie. She also wore black Converse sneakers.

Jolie also had a notable accessory – a new tattoo of a bird taking flight. The small piece could be seen on her chest.

The actress worked as a producer on "The Outsiders," while Vivienne was billed as a producer's assistant. Jolie's role in the musical meant that she was one of the recipients of the best musical award – her first Tony.

BRAD PITT, ANGELINA JOLIE'S DAUGHTER FILES TO DROP PITT FROM LEGAL LAST NAME ON 18TH BIRTHDAY

Jolie did not speak onstage to accept the award, but she did introduce the cast's performance, saying, "S.E. Hinton wrote ‘The Outsiders’ in high school, half a century later, it still speaks to us. Society changes but the experience of being an outsider is universal. To any young person [and] any person feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what’s unfair."

She continued, "You are not wrong to wish to find your own path and as the cast raises their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours."

While it was a big night for Jolie and her daughter, their appearance comes on the heels of new controversy surrounding Vivienne's name. She and her five siblings had the hyphenated last name Jolie-Pitt for both their mother and father, Brad Pitt, but in the playbill for "The Outsiders," she's credited as simply "Vivienne Jolie."

Big sister Shiloh recently celebrated her 18th birthday, and she reportedly went for a more formal change, filing paperwork to drop the Pitt name.

Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, a source close to the matter told Fox News Digital at the time.

Pitt's relationship with his children has allegedly been strained since the "Bullet Train" actor and Jolie first began their divorce proceedings back in 2016. At the time, Jolie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from Pitt and requested sole custody of all six children they share.

In May 2021, a private judge ruled Pitt and Jolie would share custody of their children 50/50.

Their other child, Zahara, was introduced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" as she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College in a video shared by Essence.

Pitt and Jolie share six children; Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Jolie shared the reason she decided to produce the musical, explaining it all had to do with Vivienne.

"My daughter Viv loves theater," she said. "She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. She went to see ‘The Outsiders’ at La Jolla [Playhouse, a popular theater near Los Angeles] about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I’d seen the film years ago. Then she asked me to come see it with her … as a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her."

She said that after they saw the show, producers reached out to ask for their thoughts on it. They worked together to make notes, with Jolie approaching it as a bonding opportunity with Vivienne.

When their roles became more official as the show moved to Broadway, Jolie said that "Vivienne has been there the whole way."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.