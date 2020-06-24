Courtney Stodden stuns in leopard-print bikini: 'Gimme summer'

Courtney Stodden turned up the heat with a new swimsuit pic on social media.

The 25-year-old lingerie model took to Instagram to show off some skin in a leopard-print bikini late Tuesday.

"Gimme summer all day errrday," the blonde bombshell captioned the mirror selfie along with the hashtag #bikini.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

She accessorized her summertime look with a pair of aviator shades and an oversized shirt wrapped around her thighs.

Earlier in the day, Doug Hutchison's ex shared an Instagram Story of the ocean, calling it her "happy place."

LINDSEY VONN SHOWS OFF HER 'GOOFBALL' SIDE IN CHEEKY BIKINI

Meanwhile, days prior, the model shared a more somber post about Father's Day, which hinted at struggles with her own dad.

"FATHERS DAY STRUGGLES Children, you are worthy of love. #fathersday," Stodden captioned an upside-down selfie.

Stodden, who's in the middle of writing her first memoir set for release next year, previously revealed she's still "processing" the trauma she endured as a teen married to Hutchison and having an absent father.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stodden first skyrocketed into the limelight at 16 when she married Hutchison, who was 50 years old at the time. Their divorce was finalized in January.