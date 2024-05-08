Frankie Valli protected from son by permanent restraining order after threats of 'physical violence'

A judge granted Frankie Valli a permanent restraining order against his son, Francesco Valli, on April 29, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The petition for a restraining order against Francesco was originally filed by Frankie's other son, Emilio Valli, in Los Angeles court on April 8, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The court ordered Francesco to stay 100 feet away from both Frankie and Emilio for the next three years. He also cannot contact his dad or brother.

Emilio's request for the restraining order came after Francesco allegedly attempted to break into the Four Season's frontman's home on April 5. According to the request, filed by Emilio, Francesco "repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill" him while waiting for law enforcement to respond to the scene.

This altercation has allegedly been "part of a pattern" over the past months, according to court docs.

Emilio also accused Francesco of being addicted to opiates. Francesco has reportedly been selling his father's "personal property" to "pay for drugs."

Frankie, 90, feared that Francesco would harm him due to the "constant threats of violence," Emilio wrote in the petition.

"Our father has been providing financial support, but now has made that financial support contingent on respondent entering into a residential drug treatment program," the court docs read.

"Since cutting off respondent financially, respondent's threats have escalated as well as the sale of personal property of our father, and increased attempts to access the property of our father."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Emilio's legal representation and a representative for Frankie.

Frankie appeared at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 3, days after the permanent restraining order was granted. He was joined by his sons – Emilio and Brando – but not Francesco for the moment. Frankie shares Emilio, Brando and Francesco with ex-wife Randy Clohessy.

The "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" singer was also joined by his current wife, Jackie, whom he wed in 2023.

"This is really a highlight of my life, especially having my sons here and my wife sitting right there," he told the crowd, according to People magazine.

