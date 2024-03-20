Country star Jimmie Allen quietly welcomed twins with another woman amid divorce, sexual abuse lawsuits

Country music star Jimmie Allen revealed he welcomed twins with another woman in the middle of his divorce from Alexis Gale.

Allen shared photos of each of his children to his Instagram stories Tuesday, surprising fans with the addition of his 9-month-old twins, Amari and Aria. The "Best Shot" singer first shared photos of his three older kids — Aadyn, 9, Naomi, 4, and Zara, 2 — along with a photo of 5-month-old Cohen, whom he shares with Gale.

The posts revealed Allen welcomed the twins before his third child with Alexis. His son Aadyn is from a previous relationship.

"I have 6 kids," he wrote, according to People magazine. "I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs."

Allen and Alexis filed for divorce in April 2023 after announcing they were expecting their third child together.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen wrote at the time . "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he added.

The estranged couple seemed to briefly reconcile in October to "work on things" in their marriage. However, their divorce is still pending, Williamson County Chancery Court confirmed to Fox News Digital.

A representative for Allen did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

While dealing with his marriage problems, Allen was sued by two women for sexual abuse.

One woman, who worked as the country singer's day-to-day manager, accused Allen of raping her in 2021 and subsequently sexually harassing her over the next 18 months. However, in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Allen claimed the two began a consensual sexual relationship in 2021. The woman has since dropped the charges against Allen, according to People magazine.

"FeganScott can confirm that Jane Doe and Jimmie Allen have reached a mutual accord as to Plaintiff’s claims and Mr. Allen’s counterclaims and have agreed to dismiss them. The decision reflects only that both parties desire to move past litigation," a legal representative for the former manager from FeganScott LLC said in a statement to People.

The second woman accused Allen of raping her while she visited the "Big In A Small Town" singer at a Las Vegas hotel in the summer of 2022 while he was in Sin City for a bowling tournament. The woman, known as "Jane Doe" in the filing, claimed Allen had also videotaped the encounter without her permission.

In his counterclaim, obtained by Fox News Digital, Allen insisted the sexual encounter was consensual and that he had the woman's permission to film.

A representative for both unnamed women criticized the counterclaim at the time, telling Fox News Digital the "concerning trend" of targeting victims with "spurious litigation" is "common."

