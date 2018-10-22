Country star Dierks Bentley to produce comedy with 'Last Man Standing' creator

Dierks Bentley is teaming up with "Last Man Standing" creator, Jack Burditt, to produce a single-camera comedy, Fox News can confirm.

The country star is set to executive produce — along with his manager Mary Hilliard Harrington — the untitled show, which has been given a put pilot commitment at 20th Century Fox Television.

Burditt, who also recently worked on "Modern Family," is also on board to be an executive produce and writer.

The show will focus on a Nashville bar where singers and songwriters go to chase their dreams, or maybe just to fall in love if only for a night. It'll mix hope with heartache — just like the best country songs.

The 42-year-old singer released his ninth album, "The Mountain," in June. Meanwhile, season seven of "Last Man Standing," starring Tim Allen, premiered last month.