Season 7 of ‘Last Man Standing’ debuts on new network, Fox, to big Friday-night ratings

Tim Allen’s sitcom, “Last Man Standing,” starring the comedian as the openly conservative Mike Baxter, started its seventh season on a new network — Fox — with very strong ratings. Indeed, it was the top-rated show of Friday night.

The show scored a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, along with 8.01 million viewers, The Hollywood Reporter wrote; the sitcom’s final season on ABC in 2016-17 averaged a 1.2 and 6.41 million viewers in same-day ratings.

Variety reported that the show was Fox’s most watched comedy on any night in nearly seven years.

The show was heavily promoted on Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast.

Despite “Last Man Standing” having a right-leaning lead, Allen pointed out to Fox News that the only goal of the series is delivering enjoyable family content, alongside the edgy and memorable moments the show is known for.

Said Allen: “My comedy has been the same since I’ve been doing it for 33 years and it’s about the ultimate political divide — (between) men and women. I’ve been doing that — and that’s all it’s about. And underneath all of that is that you just don’t get the other side, but you love the other side.”

“Last Man Standing” tells the story of a married father of three who tries to maintain his manliness in a world often dominated by women.

“Last Man Standing” was ABC’s second most-watched comedy, after “Modern Family.”

However, ABC canceled the sitcom in May 2016 despite its high ratings. Many speculated at the time that the network had axed the series over its politics — a rumor that ABC vehemently denied at the time.

After ABC’s success with the reboot of “Roseanne,” which featured a pro-Trump character, calls for the network to bring back “Last Man Standing” were revived.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.