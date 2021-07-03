Country singer Aaron Lewis disses libs, Bruce Springsteen in new patriotic song

Country singer Aaron Lewis released a new single on Friday that he dedicated to "all the patriots."

Released just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, the 49-year-old former Staind frontman hints at his discontent with America's leadership and slams left-wing activists who have disrespected the country's flag and demolished statues.

"Am I the only one here tonight / Shakin' my head / And thinkin' something ain't right? / Is it just me / Am I losing my mind / Am I standing on the edge / Of the end of time?" Lewis' single begins.

"Am I the only one / Willin' to fight / For my love / Of the red and white / And the blue / Burnin' on the ground / Another statue comin' down," the crooner continues.

"This one’s for all the patriots," Lewis tweeted on Friday to announce the single's release.

At one point in the four-and-a-half-minute song, Lewis rips Bruce Springsteen.

"Am I the only one / Who quits singin' along / Everytime they play a Springsteen song," Lewis sings.

Springsteen, 71, made headlines last November for saying he'd be "on the next plane" to Australia if former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

"If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane," Springsteen said in a virtual interview with the Australian press at the time.

Lewis is known for being a founding member of the rock band Staind. Back in March, the vocalist revealed to Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM show "Trunk Nation" that the group is working on an album they hope to release this year, via Blabbermouth. Last month, he performed "Am I the Only One" for a crowd in Virginia. Minutes before the song began, he described himself as a "49-year-old father of three" who has been "watching a very small handful of people destroy the country."

Lewis then ripped President Biden and blamed "every racist law that's ever been put into place" on "Democrats."