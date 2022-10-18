Expand / Collapse search
Babies
Published

Country singer Chris Lane and wife Lauren welcome baby boy: 'Life just got 8 pounds sweeter!'

Chris Lane's wife Lauren gave birth to their second son, and shared the happy news on social media

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Chris Lane performs 'I Don't Know About You' on 'Fox & Friends' Video

Chris Lane performs 'I Don't Know About You' on 'Fox & Friends'

Country music singer Chris Lane performs live at the 'Fox and Friends All-American Summer Concert Series.'

Chris Lane and wife Lauren became proud parents once again after she gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday.

The country singer shared a sweet photo of the "family of 4" to his millions of followers on Instagram just hours after their little one was born.

"Life just got 8 pounds sweeter," he captioned the snap of Lauren holding their bundle of joy while Dutton, their 16-month-old son, sat beside his mom in her hospital bed.

COUNTRY SINGER CHRIS LANE PERFORMS AT FOX & FRIENDS ALL-AMERICAN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Country singer Chris Lane and wife Lauren announced the birth of their second son.

Country singer Chris Lane and wife Lauren announced the birth of their second son. (Jason Kempin)

Fox News Digital contacted Lane's representative, who was not available for comment.

In a video shared on Lauren's account, Lane walked into her hospital room with Dutton to meet his new brother. 

"There she is … Woah," Chris said while walking with Dutton.

CHRIS LANE'S WIFE LAUREN BUSHNELL SLAMS ‘CRUEL’ MASK MANDATES FOR KIDS: ‘WHO IS REPRESENTING THE CHILDREN?’

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell became engaged in 2019.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell became engaged in 2019. (Jason Kempin)

"Momma missed you Bud," Lauren told her oldest child.

"Look, that's your brother," Chris could be heard telling Dutton. "Look at Mom. She's got your brother."

Dutton, who was wearing an adorable "Big Bro" shirt, began laughing before cuddling up to his mom.

She previously starred on Ben Higgins' season of "The Bachelor." Chris and Lauren became engaged in 2019. 

He wrote the song "Big, Big Plans" and played it for her in the backyard while they were visiting her family. The lyrics included asking her to marry him.

They said "I do" four months later, and she gave birth to their first child in June 2021.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

