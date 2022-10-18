Country singer Chris Lane and wife Lauren welcome baby boy: 'Life just got 8 pounds sweeter!'

Chris Lane and wife Lauren became proud parents once again after she gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday.

The country singer shared a sweet photo of the "family of 4" to his millions of followers on Instagram just hours after their little one was born.

"Life just got 8 pounds sweeter," he captioned the snap of Lauren holding their bundle of joy while Dutton, their 16-month-old son, sat beside his mom in her hospital bed.

In a video shared on Lauren's account, Lane walked into her hospital room with Dutton to meet his new brother.

"There she is … Woah," Chris said while walking with Dutton.

"Momma missed you Bud," Lauren told her oldest child.

"Look, that's your brother," Chris could be heard telling Dutton. "Look at Mom. She's got your brother."

Dutton, who was wearing an adorable "Big Bro" shirt, began laughing before cuddling up to his mom.

She previously starred on Ben Higgins' season of "The Bachelor." Chris and Lauren became engaged in 2019.

He wrote the song "Big, Big Plans" and played it for her in the backyard while they were visiting her family. The lyrics included asking her to marry him.

They said "I do" four months later, and she gave birth to their first child in June 2021.