SEE PHOTOS: Country singer Chris Lane performs at Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series
He performed the award-winning single, 'I Don't Know About You' and other hit songs at FOX Square
Country singer Lee Brice will headline the final week of this year's Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series. It will be held at U.S. Army base Fort Hood, in Texas where service members will be in attendance.
Viewers can stream every concert live on Fox Nation or tune in to "Fox & Friends."
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Fans can attend the concerts in-person at FOX Square each Friday through Aug. 26. They are free to the public and held on FOX Square at 48th Street and 6th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.