Fox & Friends
Published

SEE PHOTOS: Country singer Chris Lane performs at Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series

He performed the award-winning single, 'I Don't Know About You' and other hit songs at FOX Square

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
  • Chris Lane performs at the Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series
    Image 1 of 14

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane performs at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane performs at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane with 'Fox &amp; Friends' hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Katie Pavlich at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane with 'Fox &amp; Friends' hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane takes a selfie with fans at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane performs at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane thanks fans at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane performs at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane with 'Fox &amp; Friends' hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Katie Pavlich at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane performs at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane takes a selfie with fans at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane performs at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane performs at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

    NEW YORK, USA - August 26: Country singer Chris Lane performs at the Fox &amp; Friends All-American Summer Concert Series  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

Country singer Lee Brice will headline the final week of this year's Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series. It will be held at U.S. Army base Fort Hood, in Texas where service members will be in attendance. 

Viewers can stream every concert live on Fox Nation or tune in to "Fox & Friends."

Fans can attend the concerts in-person at FOX Square each Friday through Aug. 26. They are free to the public and held on FOX Square at 48th Street and 6th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

