Country music icon Jeannie Seely dead at 85

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeannie Seely, known for her soulful country songs, has died. She was 85.

Seely died on Friday at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee after complications from an intestinal infection, her publicist confirmed, according to the Associated Press.

Fellow country icons, including Dolly Parton, paid tribute to Seely, known as "Miss Country Soul."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2025

"She was one of my dearest friends," Parton said on her social media accounts. "I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor. We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed."

Born on July 6, 1940, the Titusville, Pennsylvania native started performing at the young age of 11 on local radio.

She moved to Los Angeles in the early 1960s and worked at Imperial and Liberty Records to work on her songwriting skills.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 1965, Seely was encouraged to relocate to Nashville where she performed on the Porter Wagoner Show and signed with Monument Records shortly after.

Seely was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in September 1967, becoming one of the first women to regularly host Opry segments. She awed audiences throughout her Opry tenure with 5,397 performances – the most appearances of any artist in the show's history. Her final appearance was on February 22, 2025.

Seely’s illustrious career spanned more than six decades. She rose to fame with her 1966 single, "Don’t Touch Me," as the popular song ranked at number 2 on the Billboard country chart at the time.

"Don’t Touch Me" was written by Hank Cochran. The song earned Seely her first and only Grammy Award, for best country and western vocal performance in the female category.

Cochran and Seely were married in 1969 and divorced in 1979.

Her other popular hits include "Can I Sleep in Your Arms?" and "I’ll Love You More (Than You Need)."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Beyond performing, Seely was a talented songwriter. Her work was recorded by country legends such as Willie Nelson, Dottie West and more artists.

Her second husband, Gene Ward, died in December. In May, Seely revealed that she was in recovery after undergoing multiple back surgeries, two emergency procedures and spending 11 days in the ICU. She also suffered a bout of pneumonia.

"Rehab is pretty tough, but each day is looking brighter and last night, I saw a light at the end of the tunnel. And it was neon, so I knew it was mine!" she said in a statement at the time. "The unsinkable Seely is working her way back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seely’s latest project was released in July 2024, a cover of Dottie West's "Suffer Time," recorded at the world-renowned RCA Studio B. She performed it at the Opry the year before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.