Cody Simpson hints at Miley Cyrus music collaboration: 'We're looking at it'

Could we possibly be getting Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus on a track together? Simpson seems to think so.

Appearing at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party, Simpson spoke to E! News and offered some insight into where he'll be collaborating on a track with his lover, Cyrus.

“Yeah definitely. We’re looking at it,” Simpson said when asked about a potential collaboration. “We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”

Simpson, who won Australia’s first “Masked Singer” competition in October, also noted that he is working on new music.

“Working on a project at the moment and recording throughout the holidays and should have an album out next year,” he revealed.

Simpson has been making headlines over the past several months after his highly publicized relationship with Cyrus following her breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth.

In mid-October, the Australian singer dropped the song “Golden Thing,” which was written for Cyrus.

Later that month, Cyrus shared several photos of the couple getting ready for Halloween. Simpson dressed up as “Rebel Yell” singer Billy Idol, while Cyrus dressed up as Idol’s former flame, Perri Lister.

In a black-and-white Instagram post, Cyrus uploaded a video that featured the two singing along to Billy Idol’s hit single, “White Wedding.”

Miley simply captioned the post, “My idol 🖤.“