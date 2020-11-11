Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published

CMA Awards 2020: Partial winners list

Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were among the evening's early winners

By Nate Day | Fox News
It's one of country music's biggest nights at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

Stars from Miranda Lambert to Keith Urban and everyone in between turned out for the event, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

The evening's top nominee is Lambert, who has earned seven nods, followed by Luke Combs and Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers, with six nominations each. Smyers has earned additional nominations for his work as a producer.

The evening also boasts performances from some of the genre's biggest stars, like Maren MorrisRascal Flatts and more, in addition to pop star Justin Bieber.

Here's a look at the night's winners:

Miranda Lambert (left), Lee Brice (center) and Carly Pearce (right) are among the evening's early winners.

Musical event of the year: "I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Music video of the year: "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

Musician of the year: Jenee Fleenor (for playing the fiddle)

Single of the year: "The Bones," Maren Morris

Song of the year: "The Bones," Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

New artist of the year: Morgan Wallen

