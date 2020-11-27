'Clifford the Big Red Dog' live action trailer criticized for depiction of dog

Paramount Pictures dropped a teaser trailer for its upcoming live-action adaption of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" based on the beloved children's books.

“This holiday season, we’re thankful for the pets whose love got us through the year,” the trailer begins. “But next year, get ready to love even bigger.”

On Wednesday, fans were quick to criticize the bizarre look of the CGI dog and why it was that particular shade of red.

“This isn’t Clifford, it’s a dog covered in blood,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Why do these film studios never learn, photo-realistic adaptations are NOT the way to go,” another pointed out.

Someone else called Clifford in the trailer "unsettling" while another asked, "Why not just keep Clifford a cartoon!?? That dog looks scary as hell."

"I’m not scandalized by the Clifford design like everybody seems to be, but I do think it was maybe a mistake to make him the exact shade of tomato-juice-red that makes him look like he was recently skunked," a person reasoned.

"You know how you fixed sonic paramount you might want to do the same here," suggested someone else.

“I don’t hate it but the fur looks too unnatural,” tweeted another. “I know a bright red dog isn’t really ‘natural’ but it just looks off. The coloring doesn’t look good.”

"Clifford" is directed by Walt Becker and stars Darby Camp as middle school student Emily who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her the red Labrador puppy. Soon the puppy grows up into a 10-foot-tall dog and mayhem ensues.

Paramount is the same studio that had the drama surrounding the appearance of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Its initial design of the cartoon upset so many fans that Paramount delayed the release of the movie and had to recreate the CGI character.

“The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes,” tweeted director Jeff Fowler. “It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast.”