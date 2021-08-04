Christina Haack calls out critics who leave negative comments on her posts featuring latest boyfriend

Christina Haack called out Instagram users who leave negative comments on her posts featuring her new boyfriend Joshua Hall.

The 38-year-old HGTV star shared a smiling selfie of herself and the Austin-based realtor Tuesday on Instagram captioning it, "Summer nights with my number [one]."

Haack then addressed her critics.

"I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don’t want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people," Haack wrote.

"People are way too concerned about other people’s lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s--t."

The reality TV star went on to say that people should be doing "what you love with the ones you love."

"What I’ve seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love," she added. "Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love."

Haack previously spoke out about being "shamed" for having been through multiple divorces.

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions… and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The "Flip or Flop" star finalized her divorce from her second husband Ant Anstead in June. Haack and Anstead share custody of their one-year-old son.

Before her relationship with Anstead, Haack was married to fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa. The couple tied the knot in May of 2016. The "Flip or Flop" stars would divorce two years later. They share two kids together.