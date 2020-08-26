The Oppenheim Group, Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' brokerage, has its own wine

White wine apparently pairs well with million-dollar L.A. real estate.

Vino is the underrated star of Netflix’s hit reality real estate show “Selling Sunset,” which follows Los Angeles brokerage The Oppenheim Group and its cast of celebrity brokers as they network their way to selling some of the hottest luxury homes in the Hollywood Hills — with a side of juicy workplace drama.

WHY AMERICANS ARE DRINKING LESS WINE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 25 YEARS

The boozy black bottles seen around the office and at listings serve as the ultimate marketing material for the brokerage, despite critical reviews from the show’s cast of realtors.

But apparently, wine is a major selling point. Jason Oppenheim, founder and CEO of his namesake brokerage, told the Hollywood Reporter in 2018 (before the Netflix show first aired) about how he and the team incorporate wine collections into the price of luxury homes, and how it inspired him to create one for the office.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“The majority of my listings have cellars or wine rooms, so, I thought, why not make a few thousand bottles for my own company?” Oppenheim told the outlet.

“The buyer likes getting a cellar full of wine. We love it because it markets our brokerage and later even buyers’ friends see it. It’s a win for everybody."

The bottle comes from an unnamed Paso Robles winery, and some viewers have noted it's a chardonnay, Delish reported. Although, while the real estate agents on the show may be able to convince millionaire buyers to buy their listings, stars Maya and Christine openly quip about how "crappy" the wine tastes on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it's unclear if fans will ever be able to taste the wine for themselves, as it doesn't appear to be available to the general public via retail. And that's too bad, because viewers of age could probably use a big glass to go with the drama surrounding "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause's divorce.