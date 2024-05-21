Chris Pratt takes different approach to raising his kids in 'new age of parenting'

Chris Pratt explained why he's taken a different approach to raising his three kids.

Pratt, 44, opened up about his own childhood and how that's shaped his parenting style while attending the "Garfield" premiere on May 19.

"I think there's a new age of parenting," he told E! News. "I grew up. I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents. And now I'm a guy who's not super – didn't have a super healthy grip on his own emotions. So we're trying to raise them in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

He continued, "They still know the meaning of the word 'no' from their mom. When it comes from me, they don't seem to know what that means. And I don't really know what to do about it, but we'll get there."

Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after meeting at church. Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver, helped set the two up, and they eventually wed during a ceremony held in Montecito, California. The couple welcomed their first daughter Lyla in August 2020.

The author and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star welcomed their second daughter Eloise in May 2022.

Pratt also shares son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

"They are cute and they're wonderful," he told the outlet of his children. "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them."

Pratt explained that the decision to take on a role in "Garfield" was "easy" because he could share the experience with his kids.

"It's one of the reasons it's such an easy yes," Chris explained to E! News. "If a job like this comes across, you know, I say, 'Wow, of course I would love to lend my voice and spirit to this iconic character.' And it's all the better that my children can watch this movie and go, 'Whoa, that was my dad who did that. That's good. That's neat.'"

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently gushed about Pratt's love for his daughter during an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

"I’m really happy that my daughter has found him," Arnold told the NFL star brothers. "And that he has found her… they found each other. Because they fit really well together, and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other."

