Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals how she and Chris Pratt celebrated New Year’s Eve

Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed how she and husband Chris Pratt celebrated New Year's Eve.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old shared a candid black-and-white snapshot of the couple, which featured Schwarzenegger smiling as Pratt, 40, wrapped his arms around her and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy New Year!" she captioned the photo. "Feeling blessed, happy, excited, inspired, eager and ready for this year! So grateful for my amazing family, friends and animals of all kinds. Let’s do this, 2020!

"(Disclaimer: this picture is NOT from last night. We were fast asleep by 10 [p.m.])" Schwarzenegger added.

Along with the holidays, the pair recently celebrated Schwarzenegger's 30th birthday with Pratt sharing a photo collage and sweet message in honor of his wife.

"I don’t know what I’d do without you," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star gushed. "Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream."

"I honestly don’t even want to think about it. You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you," he said.

'You’re an incredible wife and stepmom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!" Pratt added.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June in Montecito, Calif. Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris with whom he shares 7-year-old son Jack.