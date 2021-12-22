Chris Noth past comments about playing rapist in 2016 film resurface amid sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth's past comments about playing a rapist in the 2016 movie "White Girl" have resurfaced following the actor issuing a denial against sexually assaulting women in real life.

The "Sex and the City" actor played the role of a New York lawyer in the crime drama. In a scene from the film, Noth's character rapes an intoxicated young woman from behind. Several on Twitter claimed to have found "similarities" between the scene and the allegations against Noth made by two women last week.

Noth said he almost didn't take the role because it was "too ugly," but ultimately opted to take it on, telling Amny the same year it came out, "You just can't judge characters that way, because if you do, you'll find yourself never working."

Accepting that the character is human is another approach that led him to analyze the "evil," he said.

The actor also once said he was hesitant to take the role because of the rape scene. "My kid's gonna watch this movie someday," he recalled thinking in an Esquire interview.

However, he was able to go to a "pretty ugly place" while playing the role. Noth said at the time that writer-director Elizabeth Wood "tapped into something, that there's always dirty little secrets in a lot of men, who, when given the opportunity, will go to a place they wouldn't even admit to themselves maybe, when it comes to sex."

Noth went on to claim in the magazine interview: "There are a ton of predators out there, and the instinct to be a predator is firmly entrenched in the male psyche, I think." He added that sex for males is "the number one issue in their lives when they're young."

Author Morgan Jerkins wrote on Twitter that she couldn't stop thinking about the allegations against Noth and the horrific scene he played as his character in "White Girl."

"One thing I can't get out of my head about the Chris Noth allegations: he plays a rapist in a movie called ‘White Girl.’ And if you watch that harrowing scene and read his accusers' accounts, the similarities are hard to miss," she wrote.

"The Chris Noth allegations are especially disturbing when recalling a certain scene from the movie White Girl," another person tweeted.

Another person claimed his role in the indie film "never sat right with me." "It felt like Mr. Big was him acting and that was the real him," the tweet reads.

This week, " Sex and the City " stars Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis spoke out about the allegations against their co-star . "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," read the trio's joint statement, shared on Instagram. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

They added: "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

The three women – as well as Kim Cattrall – starred alongside Noth in "Sex and the City" on HBO from 1998-2004, as well as two films from 2008 and 2010. He is currently appearing in "And Just Like That" on HBO Max alongside the ladies sans Cattrall, who chose not to return.

In the hours before Parker, Nixon and Davis shared their statement, it was announced that Noth had been dropped from "The Equalizer" on CBS amid the allegations.

Earlier this month, two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them. One woman alleged that she was assaulted by the star in California in 2004 when she was 22 and needed stitches after.

A second woman claimed Noth assaulted her in New York in 2015 when she was 25.

Noth has denied the allegations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," a statement from Noth previously provided to Fox News Digital by his reps read. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."

He added: "It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

A former " Law & Order " actor, Zoe Lister-Jones, also accused Noth of sexually inappropriate behavior while on the set of the procedural drama. A source close to Noth called Lister-Jones' allegations "entirely false." "To allege Chris was ever drunk on the set of ‘L&O’ is also completely false," the insider claimed.

Noth has additionally been dropped by his talent agency amid the allegations. Peloton also pulled an ad featuring the star .

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.