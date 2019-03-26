Chicago PD Superintendent Eddie Johnson 'furious' at Jussie Smollett charges being dropped, report says

After charges were dropped against "Empire" star Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging his own hate crime, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is reportedly "furious" with the outcome.

A rep for the Chicago Police told Fox News that Johnson and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will hold a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon about the case.

Earlier Tuesday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office announced that all 16 felony counts against Smollett, 36, were dropped in a nolle pros and the record in the case was sealed. Smollett voluntarily forfeited his bond money and Smollett's attorney, Patricia Brown-Holmes, said the funds would likely go to the city of Chicago.

Brown-Holmes also admonished the Chicago P.D., saying they needed to "investigate claims" before presuming suspects' guilt and trying them in the press.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S ALLEGED HATE CRIME ATTACK: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Sources told CBS News that Johnson was not informed of the nolle pros ruling ahead of time.

Johnson told press in February of the case: "I'm left hanging my head and asking why: Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol...how can an individual who has been embraced by the city of Chicago turn around and slap everyone in this city by making this false claim? Bogus police reports cause real harm."

Smollett has maintained his innocence and previously pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts against him.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT ALLEGED ATTACK HOAX 'WILL FOREVER DEFINE HIM,' CRISIS EXEC SAYS

Smollett told police he was attacked by two masked men as he was walking home from a Chicago Subway sandwich shop at around 2 a.m on Jan. 29. The actor, who is black and openly gay, said the masked men beat him, made derogatory comments and yelled "This is MAGA country" — an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" — before fleeing.

STARS REACT TO JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S CHARGES BEING DROPPED

However, the masked men were brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo. The brothers were reportedly observed on surveillance cameras buying the rope that was around Smollett's neck after the attack. Johnson told press that the police pivoted their investigation away from a hate crime and to an allegedly false police report after the Osundairo brothers cooperated with authorities.

CHICAGO LEADERS SLAM JUSSIE SMOLLETT, DEMAND APOLOGIES FOR ALLEGED HOAX AND AFTERMATH

He later claimed on "Good Morning America" to have more evidence that hadn't yet been made public that Smollett staged the attack. Johnson told anchor Robin Roberts that he worked with "very closely" with the Osundairos' attorney to investigate the matter and that Smollett was initially treated as a victim, not a suspect, in the case.

"It's not the Chicago police saying [the attack was staged]," Johnson said at the time. "It's the evidence, the facts and the witnesses that are saying it."

CHICAGO TURNS ON JUSSIE SMOLLETT, SAYS ALLEGED HOAX HURTS REAL HATE CRIME VICTIMS

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who recused herself from Smollett's case, previously asked Johnson to let the FBI investigate Smollett's alleged attack after the former chief of staff to former first lady Michelle Obama allegedly informed Foxx that Smollett's family had concerns about the probe.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham then alleged that Foxx had illegally interfered with their investigation into Smollett's alleged crime. Graham reportedly wrote to the Justice Department to investigate whether Foxx herself broke any laws related to the probe.

It was Foxx's office that charged Smollett with lying to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smollett's attorneys previously blasted the Chicago P.D.'s conduct, telling Fox News they've "witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system. The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.