Chelsea Clinton quashes suspicions she's considering congressional run

Chelsea Clinton told "The View" on Wednesday that she was not thinking about running for Congress.

Speculation arose after Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., announced she would retire after the 2020 elections, creating opportunities for potential newcomers like Clinton.

"I am not considering running for Congresswoman Lowey's seat," Clinton said while guest-hosting on "The View." Co-host Sunny Hostin expressed disappointment with that decision.

"Oh, well thank you, Sunny," Clinton said, before further addressing the question. "I understand why people are asking and someone has asked me some version of this question for literally as long as I can remember. ... One of my earliest memories is being 3 or 4 and someone saying, 'Chelsea, are you going to run for governor of Arkansas one day?'" the former first daughter recalled.

Clinton said people other than those like her and co-host Abby Huntsman -- also a politician's daughter -- should be asked about running for office.

"I think it's a question that shouldn't just be asked of people whose last name is Clinton or Huntsman. It's a question we should be asking kids ... young people, women," she said. When Huntsman asked if Clinton thought she ever would run for office, Clinton said she just didn't know.

Clinton has been a fierce critic of President Trump, whose opponent in the 2016 election was her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. During a joint appearance on "The View" earlier in October, the mother and daugheter offered their opinions on Trump.

"He’s the greatest scam in American political history,” the younger Clinton said.