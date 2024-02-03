Alyssa Milano slams claims she had Shannen Doherty fired from 'Charmed': 'I did not have the power'

Alyssa Milano has denied claims she had her former co-star Shannen Doherty fired from their hit show "Charmed."

The 51-year-old actress broke her silence on social media after Doherty and Holly Marie Combs, who also starred in the fantasy drama series, alleged that Milano was behind the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum's abrupt departure from "Charmed" following its third season in 2001.

During a panel discussion at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, Friday, Milano addressed her co-stars' claims but didn't specifically refer to Doherty's exit. In an Instagram post she shared Saturday, Milano elaborated on her remarks, stating she "did not have the power to get anyone fired."

"I don’t know one other show that has had the success that Charmed had where the cast still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later," Milano wrote in the caption of her post, which included transcripts of her comments from the MegaCon panel.

"This is 15 movies and 13 TV shows ago for me. This was 11 years before my 15 year marriage and 13 years before having my first child. This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history."

In a December appearance on Doherty's "Let's Be Clear" podcast, Combs recalled a conversation she claimed she had with one of the show's producers after her "Charmed" co-star was fired.

"He said, ‘We didn’t mean to, but we’ve been backed into this corner. We’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen], and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment,'" Combs recalled.

In her Instagram post Saturday, Milano wrote that everything that transpired behind the scenes at the time regarding the situation was documented.

"There was a professional mediator (I was told Holly and Shannen would not participate in any mediation) and an on-set producer/babysitter who were both brought in to investigate all claims," Milano recalled.

"It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew—what changes should be made if the show was going to continue," she added. "The studio, Aaron Spelling, and network made the decision to protect the international hit that was Charmed.

"I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful."

Milano, Doherty and Combs were the original stars of "Charmed," which was executive produced by Aaron Spelling and debuted on the WB in 1998. They played a trio of sisters who learn they are the most powerful witches of all time.

During the "Charmed" season 3 finale in 2001, Doherty’s character, Prue Halliwell, was killed off. Prue was later replaced with Rose McGowan’s character, Paige Matthews, who was the long-lost half-sister of the original trio.

In 2020, McGowan alleged Milano had engaged in "toxic" behavior on the set of "Charmed."

During a heated back and forth with Milano on X, formerly Twitter, McGowan wrote, "You made 250k per week on Charmed. You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s---!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f---ing fraud."

At the time, a representative for Milano told People magazine, "Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn’t align with my wellness plan."

During her remarks at MegaCon, Milano noted she was addressing Doherty and Combs' podcast discussion as well as McGowan's past comments.

Milano concluded her Instagram post by thanking fans of "Charmed" and sending well wishes to her former co-stars.

"Thanks to the fans who have to deal with the chaos and can’t just have the show to love and experience for themselves," Milano wrote.

"As always, I wish Holly, Shannen and Rose, peace and light in their personal and professional journeys. We all have bigger demons to fight."

She added the hashtags #letsbeclear #sorrynotsorry #charmed and #AlyssaMilano.