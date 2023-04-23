Expand / Collapse search
Rachael Leigh Cook calls 'She's All That' co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. a kid: 'Still somehow a teenager'

The 'She's All That' cast also starred Paul Walker and Anna Paquin in addition to Cook and Prinze Jr.

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Late ‘90s nostalgia is still on Rachael Leigh Cook’s mind, who co-starred alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. in the 1999 romantic comedy, "She's All That."

Nearly 25 years after the movie premiered, Cook is detailing the "special" relationship she has maintained with the actor. Although their lives inevitably differ, Cook says Prinze Jr. hasn't evolved much.

"Freddie is exactly the same human. He's just maybe, slightly more fired up about wrestling," she joked of her friend.

"He is older and wiser but not more mature. …He’s still somehow a teenager. There’s something just boyish about that man," she shared in an interview with Us Weekly.

‘SHE'S ALL THAT’ ACTRESS RACHAEL LEIGH COOK RECALLS STARRING IN THE '90S TEEN CLASSIC

Rachael Leigh Cook soft smiles on the red carpet in a bubblegum pink dress with thick straps

Racahel Leigh Cook opened up about how her co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. hasn't changed since filming their 1999 hit "She's All That." (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

"He’ll just randomly send me photos of this car that he’s been, you know, repairing for years, or his dog or his kids and he’ll just be like, ‘What up? How you doing,'" she said of Prinze Jr., 47.

"It’s just so the same Freddie. And I mean that in the very best way. He’s a very special human being," Cook elaborated.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook on a puprle/orange background for the movie of 'She's All That'

Rachael Leigh Cook says she'll receive random texts from Freddie Prinze Jr. ranging from topics of his car to his kids. (Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Prinze Jr. and his wife, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, share children Charlotte and Rocky together, while Cook has Charlotte and Theodore with her ex-husband Daniel Gillies.

In 2021, Cook starred in a reboot of their classic teen-film, titled "He's All That." The Netflix film followed a similar storyline, although Cook did not revive her original role as Laney Boggs, playing an entirely new character.

Freddie Prinze Jr. in a grey sweatshirt and light aqua blue shirt is hugged by Rachael Leigh Cook in a red dress on the red carpet for the "Christmas With You" screening

Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. reunited last November for a screening of his movie "Christmas With You." (harley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Last November, the two co-stars pubically reunited at a screening for Prinze Jr.'s new Netflix film "Christmas With You."

Cook shared a photo of the duo to her Instagram, writing, "What a great night, so happy for you my friend!"

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

