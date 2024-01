Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Charlie Sheen’s journey back to television has been a long, and according to the star, miraculous one.

He's also completely transformed his personal life by getting sober, putting a bigger focus on parenting, and keeping a strong bond with his famous father and brother, Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez.

While many areas of his life are on the mend, Sheen faced an alarming attack by a neighbor in his Malibu home shortly before Christmas.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital, "Sheen heard knocking on his door, slightly opened it and saw his neighbor Electra Schrock standing there. Schrock pushed her way into Sheen’s home and began grabbing at him and his neck. Sheen tried to get away from Schrock, but she pursued him through his home."

After that, "Schrock grabbed at Sheen’s neck multiple times, eventually ripping his shirt. Sheen was able to call 911 while he was being attacked and while on the line with 911 continued to yell at Schrock to let him go. Neighbors heard the commotion and were able to intervene and help get the suspect out of the residence. Sheen told police that the suspect lives above him"… and said he had "a previous issue with Schrock, prior to this incident."

Schrock, who had prior felony arrest in March 2023, was arrested "for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Force Likely to Create Great Bodily Injury… and Residential Burglary…"

On December 26, she pleaded not guilty to felony assault and was charged with one count of assault "by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury," the L.A. County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Court set bail at the scheduled amount of $75,000 without prejudice," they noted, and a judge also issued a criminal protective order against Schrock.

Schrock's preliminary hearing was initially scheduled for Monday, Jan. 7, but was continued to Wednesday, Jan. 9, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

While Sheen continues to recover from the fallout of the unprovoked attack, he has reunited with his "Two and Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre for the new Max series, "Bookie," which has already been renewed for a second season, appearing to mend a lengthy feud between the two men.

"Look, for a while, there wasn't much about my life to complain about," Sheen told People magazine. "I lived a life where people were really happy when I showed up, and they were sad when I left."

"That went away when everything turned to s---," he added. "It turned into, 'Oh, God. Here he comes,' and then 'Is he gone? Good.'"

In 2011, during the height of his success on "Two and Half Men," Sheen went through a series of personal and professional troubles that led to his firing from the series.

At the beginning of 2011, Sheen voluntarily entered rehab, his third time in a year, and the production went on hiatus.

In February, the remainder of the season was canceled after Sheen called series creator Lorre a "turd" and "a clown."

By March, the actor was fired from "Two and a Half Men" after continued erratic behavior and interviews, including the now-infamous "20/20" appearance where he claimed to have "tiger blood" and "Adonis DNA."

He also went on Twitter rants, repeatedly using the catchphrase "Winning!" and even livestreamed his thoughts on a Ustream.tv livestream show called "Sheen’s Korner," recorded at his home, which he dubbed "Sober Valley Lodge."

After his firing, Sheen continued his feud with Lorre, suing him and Warner Bros., the studio behind "Two and a Half Men," for wrongful termination, after demanding a 50% raise before his dismissal from the show.

"Two and a Half Men" continued without Sheen. Ashton Kutcher came aboard as a new character, and Sheen’s character was supposedly killed off between seasons eight and nine. In the series finale, Sheen’s character returned briefly, played by a stand-in and not interacting with the main cast, only to be killed off for real when a helicopter dropped a grand piano on him. The scene ended revealing Lorre sitting in a director’s chair on set and turning to camera to say "Winning," just before a piano is dropped on him as well.

Despite the intensity of the dispute, the wounds appear to have healed with time.

"Chuck reached out, he said, 'Hey, it's time to bury the hatchet. It's time for us to give each other a hug. And remember the great stuff that we did together,'" Sheen told People. "Because we made a lot of people happy for a long time, and we left some really solid work behind us."

When they reunited, Sheen said "Both of us were just beaming. Beaming."

For Lorre, the first table read with the actor was "closure" all these years after the "Two and a Half Men" drama, and he believes it was the same for Sheen.

"The first time I saw him [was] before the table read for the first episode, which is nerve-wracking to begin with," he shared. "It was just the most natural thing in the world. The two of us hugged... It was closure. It was healing. And it was a big weight off my heart."

In 2021, Sheen reflected on his actions during and after the "Two and a Half Men" saga, calling them "desperately juvenile."

"There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56. And so, you know, I think the growth for me post-meltdown or melt forward or melt somewhere – however you want to label it – it has to start with absolute ownership of my role in all of it," he told Yahoo Entertainment at the time. "And it was desperately juvenile."

"I think it was drugs or the residual effects of drugs," he added. "And it was also an ocean of stress and a volcano of disdain."

He also noted that his complicated family relationships and divorces added to his stress, saying at the time, "I had four children and went through two divorces in and around trying to navigate the landscape of being on the most popular show in the known universe, so it was a lot."

Also among his stress was the fact that Sheen announced in 2015 he had been diagnosed and living with HIV since 2011. He shared the news during an interview on "Today," along with his doctor, who said thanks to anti-retroviral medications, the virus was at an "undetectable level" and confirmed Sheen "does not have AIDS."

In 2017, Sheen decided to stop drinking after experiencing a rock bottom moment with one of his children.

"One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops [drinks] that day," he told People recently, referring to one of his daughters, Sami and Lola, with ex-wife Denise Richards.

"So [I] had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."

The "Wall Street" star managed to quit drinking cold turkey after already stopping his drug use.

"I think the first month I was like, I'm going to give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve," he said. "And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum."

He added, "There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."

Sheen is also a father to three other children, Cassandra Estévez, with former girlfriend Paula Speert, and twins, Max and Bob, with his second ex-wife, Brooke Mueller.

As he told People, his life looks very different than it used to, raising Max and Bob as a single dad. According to People, Mueller is experiencing her own issues with addiction.

"Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails," he said. "Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine – if you can call it a routine."

He also revealed that his relationship with his own family, father Martin Sheen and brother Emilio Estevez, is in good shape, and that they never stopped supporting him, even during his lowest moments.

"The only times we were ever estranged was by my doing," he told the outlet. "Sometimes there's just too much shame to crawl back to the ones that care about you the most, but they never slammed the door on me. It was always, 'We are here when you need us.'"

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.